Heim adds to early season success; wins at Las Vegas

What’s Next

It’s a busy race weekend for Team Toyota as NASCAR’s top three series take on Homestead-Miami Speedway, while ARCA and NHRA are also in action.

The NASCAR racing kicks off on Friday, March 21 with the NASCAR Truck Series at 8:00 p.m. ET on FS1. The NASCAR Xfinity Series follows on Saturday, March 22 at 4:30 p.m. ET on the CW. The NASCAR Cup Series closes the weekend on Sunday, March 23 at 3:00 p.m. ET on FS1.

The ARCA Menards Series East kicks off their season at Five Flags Speedway on Saturday, March 22. FloRacing has the coverage at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Finally, the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series has its second race of the season at Firebird Motorsports Park, just outside of Phoenix. Final eliminations are on Sunday, March 23 at 6:30 p.m. ET on FS1.