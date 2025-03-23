Langdon goes back-to-back at NHRA Arizona Nationals

Wallace led the second most laps on the day (56) and earned his best career finish at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Briscoe tied his best finish so far in the 2025 season. For Hamlin, he climbed his way from the 23rd starting position to capture the Stage 2 win while leading total 15 laps.

Brandon Jones was the lead Toyota GR Supra in Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Homestead Miami-Speedway with a seventh-place finish. Jones did not make a qualifying attempt Saturday morning and drove his No. 20 GR Supra from the 38th starting position all the way up to a seventh-place finish, his third consecutive top-10 this season.