Brent Crews delivers dominant performance in NASCAR’s return to the Rock

WHAT’S NEXT

NASCAR and ARCA return to the high banks of Talladega Superspeedway this weekend. On Saturday, April 26, there is a double header with the ARCA Menards Series competing at 12:30 p.m. ET on FS1, and the NASCAR Xfinity Series at 4:00 p.m. ET on the CW Network.

The NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series have the second four-wide race of the year at North Carolina’s zMax Dragway. Final eliminations are on Sunday, April 27 at 7:00 p.m. ET on FS1.

The Toyota GR Cup also has its second race weekend of the year, this time at the iconic Circuit of the Americas. The first race is on Saturday, April 26 at 4:55 p.m. ET, with the second race on Sunday, April 27 at 1:15 p.m. ET. You can watch live at https://www.toyota.com/racing/live-stream.