Langdon gets second win of the 2025 NHRA season, claims 1,000th Top Fuel race

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Race Recap
Shawn Langdon wins the NHRA Four-Wide Nationals at zMAX Dragway, marking the 1,000th Top Fuel race, as Toyota celebrates a weekend full of podiums.
In a Toyota-dominated final, Shawn Langdon was victorious in the NHRA Four-Wide Nationals at zMAX Dragway.
Shawn Langdon captured victory in the NHRA Four-Wide Nationals at zMAX Dragway – the 1,000th ever NHRA Top Fuel race. Langdon took home his second Wally Trophy of 2025 and the 21st of his career.
“My team, man! These guys – they’re amazing,” said Langdon. “I didn’t hold my own weight on the starting line. I was a little slow (on the start), I don’t know why, but, I had a good race car and Connie Kalitta (team owner) leads the way. Everything goes to Connie. Fortunate to drive a race car for him. We had Future Energy Solutions on the car, everyone at Kalitta Air. Brian (Husen, crew chief), he’s amazing. That right there is why we love having Brian on board. He’s the backbone for this team. All the credit to the crew guys, hats off to them. Great win, the 1,000th Top Fuel win. Pretty cool!”
- Shawn Langdon
In Funny Car, Ron Capps was the runner-up on Sunday, his second final round appearance. J.R. Todd made the semifinals on Sunday.
Bubba Wallace led the Toyota Camry XSEs Sunday afternoon at Talladega Superspeedway, coming home in the eighth position. Wallace finished fifth in Stage 1 and won Stage 2, his second stage win of the season. The result for Wallace is his fourth top-10 finish of the season in just 10 races so far this year.
“I don’t really know what to think as I think we were all waiting for a big wreck there at the end and it never happened,” said Wallace. “We ended up 10th, so that’s a good day for us. We didn’t need a new winner, but congrats to Austin (Cindric). All-in-all, our Leidos Toyota Camry was pretty solid today. Was nice not having to riding around, running half throttle and save fuel. We did at times, but not as much. Clean race and now, onto Texas.”
- Bubba Wallace
Tyler Reddick, Chase Briscoe, Ty Gibbs and Erik Jones finished 14th, 15th, 17th, and 18th, respectively, with Gibbs leading a race-high 32 laps.
Taylor Gray was the lead Toyota GR Supra in the 11th finishing position for Saturday’s Xfinity Series race. In 11 Xfinity Series races this season, Gray has finished inside the top-11 five times and consecutively as well after a fifth-place result last weekend in Rockingham.
“Felt like all of my Joe Gibbs Racing guys brought a fast Operation 300 GR Supra,” said Gray. “Just kind of minded our time today and put ourselves in a safe spot until the end – kind of just riding around. Wish we got more stage points throughout the day. Obviously, was banking on a better finish at the end. Didn’t put too much of an emphasis on stage points and it came back to bite me a little bit. Honestly, just happy to finish at this place (Talladega). I’m not the biggest fan of these types of places, but happy to finish and onto to Texas.”
- Taylor Gray
Lawless Alan drove his No. 20 Venturini Motorsports Toyota Camry to victory lane at Talladega Superspeedway – his first career ARCA Menards Series win. Alan led 30 laps on the way to victory. Toyota earned a 1-2-3 sweep with Thad Moffitt finishing in second and Toyota Development Driver, Isabella Robusto in third.
Lucas Weisenberg converted a pole position to victory in Race 1 on Saturday at Circuit of the Americas – his second win of the season. In Race 2 on Sunday, Jaxon Bell won from pole position, holding off Westin Workman in the final laps for his first triumph of the season.
Toyota Development Driver Brent Crews led from start-to-finish to capture the TA2 Series race victory at Sonoma Raceway.
Toyota Development Drivers Tyler Gonzalez and Gresham Wagner took home victory in Race 1 of the Pirelli GT4 Challenge at Circuit of the Americas. In the GT America Race 1, Anthony McIntosh used a last-lap move to capture victory. McIntosh followed up his victory on Saturday with a second-place finish in Sunday’s GT America Race 2.
Toyota drivers swept the opening weekend of the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Series at Kokomo (Indiana) Speedway with Jacob Denney earning his third overall win of the season on Saturday. On Sunday, Justin Grant led all 30 laps on the way to a dominating victory.
NASCAR heads to Texas Motor Speedway with all three national series. The Truck Series opens the weekend Friday, May 2, at 8 p.m. EST on FS1. The Xfinity Series races Saturday, May 3, at 4 p.m. EST on the CW Network. The Cup Series wraps up the weekend Sunday, May 4, at 3:30 p.m. EST on FS1.
The ARCA Menards Series East takes on the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway for its third race of 2025. Coverage can be found Saturday night at 8:30 p.m. EST on FloRacing.