Langdon gets second win of the 2025 NHRA season, claims 1,000th Top Fuel race

In Funny Car, Ron Capps was the runner-up on Sunday, his second final round appearance. J.R. Todd made the semifinals on Sunday.

NASCAR

Bubba Wallace led the Toyota Camry XSEs Sunday afternoon at Talladega Superspeedway, coming home in the eighth position. Wallace finished fifth in Stage 1 and won Stage 2, his second stage win of the season. The result for Wallace is his fourth top-10 finish of the season in just 10 races so far this year.