Bell wins first All-Star race

GR CUP

Toyota Development Driver Westin Workman had a special weekend at Sebring International Raceway. After 10 runner-up finishes in the GR Cup series, Workman scored his first race win on Saturday and followed that with another victory on Sunday to sweep the weekend. Workman also took over the points lead heading into the series next race weekend in Virginia.

USAC

Three different Toyota drivers registered USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Championship victories over three days this past weekend.

The weekend kicked off with a pair of races at the Belleville (Kansas) Short Track with series point leader Justin Grant earning his second win of the season on Friday. The following night, Cannon McIntosh would lead a Toyota 1-2-3 finish with Kale Drake placing second and Gavin Miller third.

On Sunday at the Sweet Springs (Missouri) Motorsports Complex, Drake would pull off a dramatic late race pass on lap 39 of 40 to earn his first win of the season with Grant placing second and Drake Edwards finishing third as Toyota drivers again swept the top three finishing positions.