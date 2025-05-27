Heim adds to his points lead with latest triumph

Corey Heim continues to move up the truck series all-time win list with his latest victory – this time at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

NASCAR

Corey Heim continued his domination of the Truck Series with another stellar performance on Friday as the Toyota Development Driver won his fourth race of the year. He led 98 of 134 laps and became the first driver in Truck Series history to lead over 700 laps in the first 11 races, and he holds a 100-point advantage at the top of the standings. His 752 laps led so far this season is more than the second through 10th place driver in the points has led combined.