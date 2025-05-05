Heim Stellar Performance. Wins at Texas

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Race Recap
Corey Heim wins his third Truck race of 2025, while Max Reaves and CJ Greaves also deliver victories in a strong weekend for Toyota across series.
Corey Heim added to his accolades as he claimed his third Truck Series win of the season. Max Reaves and CJ Greaves also took Toyota to victory lane in exciting racing action across the country.
Heim continued his dominant Truck Series season with his third win of the year, which came at Texas Motor Speedway on Friday evening. The Toyota Development Driver led the most laps (96) and won for the 14th time in his career- becoming the youngest driver in series history with 14 Truck Series wins. The victory also tied Heim with Johnny Benson for third all-time in wins for Toyota in the Truck Series.
“I can’t believe how many restarts we got there in the end, but went into turn one pretty much in the worst possible position I could be in – three wide middle,” said Heim. “I knew I was either going to win or wreck. I was willing to take that risk. We were really dominant in the race today, so I kind of laid it all out there. I knew the risk, but I wanted the reward. Super thankful for TRICON Garage, Toyota, Safelite – it is just so cool to have this National Foster Care Month scheme. It is a really good cause we are going for and to open it up with a win in the month of May is really cool.”
- Corey Heim
Tanner Gray (fifth) earned his second top-five of the season to close in on a Truck Series Playoff berth.
Erik Jones brought home his best finish of the season at Texas Motor Speedway – leading Toyota with a fifth-place finish in his 300th career NASCAR Cup Series start on Sunday. Joey Logano was the race winner.
“It was a sloppy day in a lot of ways,” said Jones. “We had two pit road penalties, but just happy to come back from it and get a top-five. It would have been pretty disappointing to have a car this good, kind of our first car this year that’s been pretty strong to throw it away. I thought we were headed that way, but it turned out well. Thankful for Advent Health, LEGACY MOTOR CLUB, and Toyota to get a good run and hopefully we can get rolling. I would love this to be the start of our summer stretch and just keep it going.”
- Erik Jones
It was a great day for LEGACY MOTOR CLUB, with Jones finishing fifth and John Hunter Nemechek crossing the line in eighth. It is the second time this season the team has earned two top-10 finishes.
Taylor Gray battled back from early race damage to finish a career-best second in the Xfinity Series at Texas Motor Speedway Saturday afternoon. The Toyota Development Driver has now scored top-five finishes in two of the last three events. Riley Herbst, in his second Xfinity Series race of the year, was scored third, with Brandon Jones earning his sixth top-10 finish of the year in ninth. Kyle Larson was the race winner.
“I can’t thank all of my Joe Gibbs Racing guys enough for bringing me a really fast Operation 300 Toyota GR Supra – as fast as Xfinity Mobile,” said Gray. “I tried to ruin our day a few times for us – just with dumb mistakes, towards the beginning and middle of the race – but just kind of shows how tough this number 54 group is, being able to fight back and get a good finish.”
- Taylor Gray
Max Reaves continued a dominating start of the season for Joe Gibbs Racing with his second ARCA East win in as many starts in a rain-postponed event at the Nashville Fairgrounds. Reaves, who won the season opener at Five Flags Speedway, scored the victory by more than seven seconds.
The Off Road season got underway at Lucas Oil Raceway in Missouri. CJ Greaves earned a spot on the podium on Saturday as he kicked off his title defense with a third-place finish. Cole Mamer scored the victory.
On Sunday, CJ Greaves wouldn’t be denied as he won his first race of the year. His father, Johnny, joined him on the podium, finishing third.
Toyota Development Driver Brent Crews led late before contact with another competitor on the final restart in Saturday’s TA2 race at Laguna Seca. Boris Said Jr. led the Toyota Camry contingent in the final finishing order in fourth position. Rafa Matos was the race winner.
NASCAR and ARCA head to Kansas Speedway next weekend. The ARCA Menards Series kicks off the weekend on Friday, May 9 at 8:00 p.m. ET, followed by the NASCAR Trucks Series on Saturday, May 10 at 8:00 p.m. ET and the NASCAR Cup Series closing the weekend on Sunday, May 11 at 3:00 p.m. ET. All races are on FS1.
Formula DRIFT has its second race of the season at Road Atlanta. Final eliminations are on Saturday, May 10 at 4:00 p.m. ET.