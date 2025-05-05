Heim Stellar Performance. Wins at Texas

OFF ROAD

The Off Road season got underway at Lucas Oil Raceway in Missouri. CJ Greaves earned a spot on the podium on Saturday as he kicked off his title defense with a third-place finish. Cole Mamer scored the victory.

On Sunday, CJ Greaves wouldn’t be denied as he won his first race of the year. His father, Johnny, joined him on the podium, finishing third.

TA2

Toyota Development Driver Brent Crews led late before contact with another competitor on the final restart in Saturday’s TA2 race at Laguna Seca. Boris Said Jr. led the Toyota Camry contingent in the final finishing order in fourth position. Rafa Matos was the race winner.

WHAT'S NEXT

NASCAR and ARCA head to Kansas Speedway next weekend. The ARCA Menards Series kicks off the weekend on Friday, May 9 at 8:00 p.m. ET, followed by the NASCAR Trucks Series on Saturday, May 10 at 8:00 p.m. ET and the NASCAR Cup Series closing the weekend on Sunday, May 11 at 3:00 p.m. ET. All races are on FS1.

Formula DRIFT has its second race of the season at Road Atlanta. Final eliminations are on Saturday, May 10 at 4:00 p.m. ET.