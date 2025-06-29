Heim delivers nearly perfect day, claims victory at Lime Rock

NHRA

Justin Ashley claimed his second consecutive Top Fuel victory after taking home the Wally Trophy at Summit Motorsports Park in Norwalk, Ohio, on Sunday. Ashley methodically won four intense rounds on Sunday to claim victory, including winning the final round on a holeshot with a 0.027 reaction time. The win is also Toyota’s third straight in Top Fuel.

Also in Top Fuel, Shawn Langdon made the semifinals while Steve Torrence and Doug Kalitta advanced to round two. In Funny Car, Ron Capps made his fourth semifinals appearance this season, falling to event winner Austin Prock in that round.

TA2

Nitro Motorsports driver Thomas Annunziata, fresh off his ARCA Menards Series win at Lime Rock on Saturday afternoon, started 23rd after missing qualifying while competing in Connecticut. He quickly moved up through the field to finish a solid fourth. Three other Toyota Camrys finished inside the top 10, including Julie DaCosta (sixth), Boris Said Sr. (seventh) and Sam Corry (10th). Mike Skeen was the race winner.

WHAT’S NEXT

During Independence Day weekend, NASCAR returns to the streets of Chicago for the third time. The NASCAR Xfinity Series competes on Saturday, July 5 at 4:30 p.m. ET on CW, and the NASCAR Cup Series runs on Sunday, July 6 at 2:00 p.m. ET on TNT.