Todd scores first Toyota Funny Car win of the year

FORMULA DRIFT

Jhonnattan Castro continued his recent performance surge as the Dominican driver made the first final round of his career and finished second to Hiroya Minowa of Japan, who was also driving a Toyota GR86. Castro has moved into a tie for third in the point standings – his highest ever rank.

It was a stellar night for Team Toyota as Fredric Aasbo also continued his strong start to the season and took over the points lead by 10, while Toyota added to its Auto Cup advantage.

XTREME MIDGET

Toyota-powered drivers Karter Sarff and Cannon McIntosh combined to sweep the two-race Xtreme-POWRI Challenge Series at Coles County Speedway in Matoon, Illinois, this weekend as Toyota drivers secured one-two-three finishes on each night.

Sarff led the way on Friday, capturing his second win of the season with Jacob Denney earning runner-up honors and Kameron Key in third. In Saturday's feature, McIntosh won a thriller with a late-race pass of teammate Gavin Miller. Miller placed second one spot ahead of Sarff.

To date, seven different Toyota-powered drivers have combined for 18 wins in the first 21 national midget feature events this year.