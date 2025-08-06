Weekend full of victories for Team Toyota

It was a victorious weekend for Toyota, capturing two victories at Michigan and a nitro sweep at Bristol, among others.

NASCAR

Denny Hamlin took the lead late to take home the victory on Sunday at Michigan International Speedway for his third win of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. Hamlin saved enough fuel early on in the final stint to race hard at the end and capture the victory – the 57th of his career. The win also gave Toyota ‘The Heritage Trophy’ for a second consecutive year as the winning manufacturer.