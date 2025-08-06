Weekend full of victories for Team Toyota

CONTINUE THE RACE
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Race Recap
Team Toyota dominates across NASCAR, NHRA and other series in a weekend full of victories, highlighted by wins from Heim, Kalitta and more.
It was a victorious weekend for Toyota, capturing two victories at Michigan and a nitro sweep at Bristol, among others.
Denny Hamlin took the lead late to take home the victory on Sunday at Michigan International Speedway for his third win of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. Hamlin saved enough fuel early on in the final stint to race hard at the end and capture the victory – the 57th of his career. The win also gave Toyota ‘The Heritage Trophy’ for a second consecutive year as the winning manufacturer.
“It was tight,” said Hamlin. “They (the team) said I was right on the number and to go all out. I went all out and was able to battle for the lead, and when I got the lead, I was able to back it down a litte bit. I ran out of fuel (after the race ended). I have some friends in (turns) three and four that I promised I’d do a burnout in front of their bus once this was over, so I ran out of fuel over there. Thanks to this whole No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing team. They gave me a great race car. To restart 12th or so on that last restart and get to the front feels awesome.”
- Denny Hamlin
Joining Hamlin inside the top-10 on Sunday were Ty Gibbs (third) and Bubba Wallace (fourth).
After multiple overtime restarts Saturday afternoon at Michigan, Stewart Friesen came home victorious in the NASCAR Truck Series race to lock himself into the 2025 Playoffs. The triumph is Friesen’s first since he won at Texas in 2022 and the fourth of his Truck Series career – as well as his second triumph with Toyota.
“Yeah, (my truck) certainly wasn’t good to start,” said Friesen. “Fought (being) free, then got on the tight side of it. Luckily, got enough cautions to keep working on it. We were swinging the pendulum back-and-forth on it, and then we just nailed it there for those last couple laps. Had a little bit of strategy there. Thought Corey (LaJoie) might take the front row there with Grant (Enfinger) and then I’d line up behind Ben (Rhodes) and just push the heck out of the top. Then (when the choosing occurred and he was able to move to the front row), I was like ‘I’ll take it,’ and try to get the best launch I could, and we got a killer launch. Got in clean air and had enough speed to keep this No. 52 Halmar International Tundra TRD Pro up front.”
- Stewart Friesen
Truck Series points leader Corey Heim was one of the better trucks on Saturday, leading 29 laps and capturing both stages victories. In battling for the win late, the Toyota Development Driver was caught up in an incident in one of the overtime restarts and settled for an 18th-place finish.
Toyota earned a sweep of the Top Fuel and Funny Car categories at Bristol Dragway on Sunday with Steve Torrence winning Top Fuel and Ron Capps was victorious in Funny Car.
“Unbelievable! I have my family here and my dad (Billy Torrence) is at home,” said Torrence. “(Ron) Capps, he and I have won a lot of races together, but it’s been a long time. Thank you to the CAPCO Contractors boys and girls out there that keep us going. Thank you to Toyota. We’re trying to get back!”
- Steve Torrence
Torrence’s victory is the 56th of his legendary career, while Capps’ triumph is the 77th of his career.
“We have to send this thing (Wally Trophy) to corporate, NAPA headquarters,” Capps said. “Our Auto Care people, Toyota. This was our first win with Toyota, this event (Bristol Dragway). Ron Capps Motorsports, all women. We’re 90% women at Ron Capps Motorsports and they weren’t able to be here, so everyone at the shop. This all about the hard work. All the NAPA people across the country that helped us out. Been a long time! Never want to say you’re back, never want to be cocky. I just feel like we have the best team out here.”
- Ron Capps
Torrence had to defeat Justin Ashley in the final round on Sunday. J.R. Todd and Julie Nataas advanced to round two on Sunday but went no further.
CJ Greaves continued his stellar start to the season with a weekend sweep in Antigo, Wisconsin. Greaves has now won three consecutive races and has taken a commanding lead in the standings.
Four Toyota Camrys finished inside the top-10 in Friday’s race at Michigan. Brenden Queen was the winner. Leading the Camry charge was Corey Heim (second), who filled in for Jake Finch in the No. 25 for Venturini Motorsports. His teammate Lawless Alan finished third, Gio Ruggiero for Joe Gibbs Racing in fourth and Isabella Robusto finished ninth.
Toyota GR Supra GT4 EVOs swept the podium positions in Race 1 of the IMSA VP Sportscar at Mid-Ohio Sportscar Course, led by race winner, Steven Clemons. RAFA Racing’s Kiko Porto (second) and Ian Porter (third) rounded out the podium. In Race 2 on Sunday, Porto was victorious with Clemons finishing in third.
Toyota drivers won all three USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Series races during a rain-shortened Indiana Midget Week with Kale Drake opening the week with a victory at Circle City Raceway in Indianapolis. His teammate Jacob Denney took top honors at Paragon Speedway on Wednesday. Denney would close out the weekend earning his second straight victory at Kokomo Speedway.
NASCAR heads south of the border to compete in Mexico City for the highly-anticipated international race weekend featuring the Xfinity and Cup Series. The Xfinity Series kicks off the weekend on Saturday, June 14, at 4:30 p.m. ET with live coverage on the CW Network. The Cup Series takes the stage on Sunday, June 15, and can be viewed at 3 p.m. ET on Prime Video.
The ARCA Menards Series returns to action for a second straight weekend, this time racing at Berling Raceway, with coverage on FS1 on Saturday, June 14, at 7 p.m. ET.