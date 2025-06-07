Three Toyota Camrys in Top-Five in Chicago

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Race Results
Ty Gibbs, Tyler Reddick and Denny Hamlin finish 2-3-4 in a wild Chicago street race, while Toyota sweeps the USAC BC39 doubleheader at Indy.
Ty Gibbs, Tyler Reddick and Denny Hamlin come home inside the top-four in a hectic Chicago street race.
Ty Gibbs, Tyler Reddick and Denny Hamlin earned the second, third and fourth-place finishing positions, respectively, in Sunday’s Cup Series race in Chicago. Gibbs and Reddick raced towards the front of the field most of the day, claiming the final two spots on the podium by the checkered flag.
“Feel like we had a fast Monster Energy Toyota Camry (today),” said Gibbs. “Just need some more front turn. Feel like I wasn’t as - free enough to get my points and exits right, but there’s things I can work on as well to make it better. We had a good day overall and executed well. Just need to be a little bit faster and I think we could’ve got him (Shane van Gisbergen).”
-Ty Gibbs
Hamlin and his Joe Gibbs Racing team showed tremendous perseverance after beginning the race from the last starting position. The No. 11 Camry XSE showed pace and utilized pit strategy to finish fourth.
Sunday was also the second round of the Cup Series’ In-Season Challenge where Gibbs and Reddick, along with LEGACY MOTOR CLUB’s John Hunter Nemechek and Erik Jones, advanced to the third round of the tournament, which takes place this weekend at Sonoma Raceway.
Dean Thompson was the top-finishing Toyota in Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race with a 14th-place result. Thompson rebounded from a 33rd-place starting position to earn his seventh top-15 result of the season.
“It was really hot,” said Thompson. “We started off pretty terrible in practice and qualifying. Learned all day and got better and better and the car was great, so I’m really thankful to have this team behind me and proud to have them stick with me. It was a good day.”
-Dean Thompson
Toyota drivers combined to sweep both nights of the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Series' BC39 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Series points leader Justin Grant won Tuesday night's preliminary feature with Gavin Miller finishing second. In Wednesday night's feature, Cannon McIntosh drove from 19th to 1st, passing teammate Jacob Denney on lap 38 of 39 to become the first driver in USAC history to win multiple BC 39 titles. Toyota drivers hold down the top four positions in the series point standings.
NASCAR’s Cup and Xfinity Series, along with the ARCA Menards Series West, head out to California and Sonoma Raceway for another road course race weekend. The ARCA Menards Series West kicks off the weekend on Friday, July 11, at 6:30 p.m. EST on FloRacing. The NASCAR Xfinity Series competes on Saturday, July 12 at 4:30 p.m. ET on CW, and the NASCAR Cup Series completes the weekend with the Toyota/Save Mart 350 Sunday, July 13 at 3:30 p.m. ET on TNT.