Three Toyota Camrys in Top-Five in Chicago

Hamlin and his Joe Gibbs Racing team showed tremendous perseverance after beginning the race from the last starting position. The No. 11 Camry XSE showed pace and utilized pit strategy to finish fourth.

Sunday was also the second round of the Cup Series’ In-Season Challenge where Gibbs and Reddick, along with LEGACY MOTOR CLUB’s John Hunter Nemechek and Erik Jones, advanced to the third round of the tournament, which takes place this weekend at Sonoma Raceway.

Dean Thompson was the top-finishing Toyota in Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race with a 14th-place result. Thompson rebounded from a 33rd-place starting position to earn his seventh top-15 result of the season.