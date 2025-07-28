Wallace wins Brickyard 400

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Race Recap
Bubba Wallace ends 100-race drought with Brickyard 400 win; strong Toyota weekend includes NHRA, ARCA, and midget victories.
Bubba Wallace snapped a 100-race winless streak and won a major – the Brickyard 400.
After starting second, Bubba Wallace and his team proved to have the winning strategy and overcame a rain delay and multiple overtime restarts to win his first Brickyard 400 and score his first victory since 2022.
“I’m worn out! I thought things every which way besides driving a race car during that red flag,” said Wallace. “So proud of this Chumba Casino Toyota team. The adrenaline rush is crazy! I want to thank all these people behind me, all the men and women of Airspeed for making this possible. Welcome to victory lane, Becks (son)! It’s pretty cool. To overcome so much and to put these people in victory lane, that’s what it’s all about. These people keep pushing me, believing in me. Man, just so proud. Thank you!”
-Bubba Wallace
Denny Hamlin won as a co-owner of 23XI Racing and battled back from a qualifying incident to finish third. It was a stellar weekend for Team Toyota as five Camrys swept the top-five on the starting grid, and at the race close, Ty Gibbs also delivered the In-Season Challenge victory.
Taylor Gray led Toyota with a third-place finish in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Saturday. Gray led an impressive race for Toyota rookies as all three – Gray, William Sawalich (sixth) and Dean Thompson (10th) delivered top-10 results.
“Just got too tight in clean air, said Gray. “That long red flag – before the red flag I was a little free, and then with the long red flag letting the tires heat soak, it just got me too tight, especially when I got clean air, I was tighter all day than when I was in traffic. Just struggled – he was better in me in (turns) one and two. We were comparable to maybe a little better in (turns) three and four. But I can’t thank everyone at Joe Gibbs Racing enough for bringing a fast Operation 300 Toyota GR Supra – just got to keep clicking off the good finishes here.”
-Taylor Gray
Corey Heim clinched his second Truck Series Regular Season Championship with a third-place finish in the Truck Series race from Indianapolis Raceway Park. Heim has clinched the 15 Playoff points for winning the title with two races still remaining in the regular season.
“It is a good feeling (winning the regular season championship),” said Heim. “It is a testament to how good we’ve been throughout the year. I feel like this is the first race that we’ve really not had a shot at winning, and that certainly says something. I’m super proud of everyone at TRICON Garage, Safelite and Toyota. Still really good points day – it locked us into the regular season deal, but I would be lying if I didn’t say I was a little disappointed. I wanted to come here and run better than we did in the past, but we have some good tracks coming up, so I’m looking forward to it.”
-Corey Heim
Toyota teams continued to deliver in Top Fuel as Doug Kalitta beat Antron Brown in an all-Team Toyota final round at Sonoma Raceway on Sunday. Shawn Langdon continues to hold the points lead with two races remaining in the regular season.
“It’s exciting. Just really proud of my team here,” Kalitta said. “Connie (Kalitta) is in the crowd. He gives us everything we need. Thanks to Mac Tools and Toyota. Beating Antron (Brown) is always tough. It’s been a while since we made it to the finals so I’m glad we managed to get this win. I just can’t say enough about Alan Johnson and my whole team here. They do one hell of a job.”
-Doug Kalitta
In Funny Car, Ron Capps led Toyota with an opening round win.
Brent Crews’ Joe Gibbs Racing team proved to have the right adjustments at the halfway break as Crews took the lead on lap 93 and led the rest of the way to score the win at Indianapolis Raceway Park on Friday evening. Crews beat fellow Toyota driver Lawless Alan to the line by just over three seconds, with fellow Toyota Development Driver Isabella Robusto finishing in fourth.
CJ Greaves continued his stellar form in PRO4 competition as he drove to another weekend sweep at Wisconsin’s Dirt City Motorplex to extend his points advantage.
In her TA2 debut, Toyota Development Driver Jade Avedisian qualified second and earned a top-five finish in Saturday’s race at Portland International Raceway, then followed it up with a runner-up finish on Sunday.
Jacob Denney swept the Xtreme Outlaw Series “Oklahoma Swing” this weekend with victories at Arrowhead Speedway on Friday and Tulsa Speedway Saturday. Both nights would see Keith Kunz Motorsports (KKM) Toyota drivers sweep the podium as Cannon McIntosh placed second and Gavin Miller was third in each feature event. Denney has now won six of the 12 Xtreme races this season and overall has registered 10 national midget feature victories in 2025, his first full season with KKM.
NASCAR stays in the Midwest and heads to Iowa Speedway with the Cup and Xfinity Series, as well as the ARCA Menards Series national and East series. ARCA kicks off the weekend action on Friday, Aug. 1 at 7 p.m. EST, followed by the Xfinity Series on Saturday, Aug. 2, at 4:30 p.m. EST on the CW. The weekend culminates with the Cup Series on Sunday, Aug. 3, at 3:30 p.m. EST on USA Network.