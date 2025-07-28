Wallace wins Brickyard 400

OFF ROAD

CJ Greaves continued his stellar form in PRO4 competition as he drove to another weekend sweep at Wisconsin’s Dirt City Motorplex to extend his points advantage.





TRANSAM

In her TA2 debut, Toyota Development Driver Jade Avedisian qualified second and earned a top-five finish in Saturday’s race at Portland International Raceway, then followed it up with a runner-up finish on Sunday.



XTREME MIDGET

Jacob Denney swept the Xtreme Outlaw Series “Oklahoma Swing” this weekend with victories at Arrowhead Speedway on Friday and Tulsa Speedway Saturday. Both nights would see Keith Kunz Motorsports (KKM) Toyota drivers sweep the podium as Cannon McIntosh placed second and Gavin Miller was third in each feature event. Denney has now won six of the 12 Xtreme races this season and overall has registered 10 national midget feature victories in 2025, his first full season with KKM.