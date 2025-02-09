Briscoe wins Southern 500 in historic race for Toyota

FORMULA DRIFT

Jhonnattan Castro and Ryan Tuerck delivered opening round wins and were Toyota’s top finishers at Formula DRIFT’s seventh round of the season at Utah Motorsports Park on Saturday.

ARCA

William Sawalich earned a second consecutive ARCA West road course win as he drove to victory on Friday afternoon at Portland International Raceway. In ARCA national competition, Lawless Alan won the pole and finished second at DuQuion State Fairgrounds to lead Toyota.

TRANS AM

Sam Corry (second) and Tyler Gonzalez (third) placed two Nitro Motorsports Toyota Camrys on the podium on Saturday afternoon at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park.

OFF ROAD

Johnny Greaves led Toyota with a runner-up finish on Saturday afternoon at Crandon International Speedway. Johnny’s son, CJ, continues to hold a commanding lead in the championship heading into the season finale in California, next month.

USAC

Toyota driver Gavin Miller swept both USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Series events. The 18-year-old Pennsylvania native has now won three of the last four USAC events. Miller's Keith Kunz Motorsports teammate Cannon McIntosh earned top three finishes in both races with a third on Friday and a runner-up showing on Sunday. He continues to lead the USAC point standings.

WHAT’S NEXT

NASCAR’s Cup and Xfinity Series head to World Wide Technology Raceway outside St. Louis for race two of the Cup Series Playoffs, as well as the regular season finale for the Xfinity Series. The Xfinity Series takes to the 1.25-mile oval on Saturday, September 6, at 7:30 p.m. EST on the CW. On Sunday, September 7, Cup Series race coverage can be found on USA Network at 3 p.m. EST.

The GR Cup Series heads to Barber Motorsports Park outside Birmingham, Alabama, for its penultimate race weekend of 2025, with two races on the 2.38-mile road course. Race 1 is at 2:40 p.m. EST on Saturday, September 6, and Race 2 is at 11:05 a.m. EST on Sunday, September 7 – both streamed live on TGRNA.com.