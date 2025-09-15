Christopher Bell completes a Toyota Round of 16 Sweep

ARCA

Brent Crews led every lap on his way to another dominating ARCA victory Thursday evening at Bristol Motor Speedway. The Toyota Development Driver delivered his fifth ARCA victory of the season. He was joined inside the top-five by fellow Toyota drivers Leland Honeyman (fourth) and Thomas Annunizata (fifth).

WHAT’S NEXT

It’s another busy week for Team Toyota across the country. NASCAR is off to the Northeast and New Hampshire Motor Speedway as the Playoffs continue. The Truck Series reaches the cutoff of its Round of 10 on Saturday, September 20, with coverage on FS1 at 12 p.m. EST. The Cup Series begins the Round of 12 on Sunday, September 21, at 2 p.m. EST on USA Network.

The ARCA Menards Series is at Salem Speedway with coverage on FS2 on Saturday, September 20, at 8 p.m. EST.

The NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series continues its Countdown to the Championship at zMAX Dragway outside of Charlotte, with finals coverage on Sunday, September 21, at 12 p.m. EST on FS1.