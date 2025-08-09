Hamlin earns 200th NASCAR Cup Series win for Toyota

GT4

It was a busy weekend for the GT4 teams as they had three races at Barber Motorsports Park, having to make-up an event due to one of the races at Road America being postponed because of weather. On Friday, Tyler Gonzalez and Gresham Wagner led Toyota with a runner-up finish in the silver class. Saturday saw Anthony Geraci and Kenny Schmied finishing second in the AM class, while Nicholai Elghanayan and Mads Siljehaug finished third in the silver class. Gonzalez and Wagner completed a strong weekend on Sunday with the overall race victory.

POWRI

Jacob Denney led every lap in a dominating weekend, winning at Doe Run Raceway on Friday night and Highland Speedway on Saturday as the Keith Kunz Motorsports (KKM) Toyota driver clinched the Xtreme Outlaw-POWRi Challenge Series title.

Toyota drivers registered top three podium sweeps on each night with Gavin Miller and Kameron Key finishing on the podium with Denny on Friday night, while Chase McDermand was second and Miller third on Saturday.

Denney holds a commanding points lead in both the Xtreme and POWRi series and will look to earn his first national midget championship when POWRi concludes its 2025 campaign with three races at Port City Raceway in Tulsa, Oklahoma, October 9-11.