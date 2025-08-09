Hamlin earns 200th NASCAR Cup Series win for Toyota

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Race Recap
Denny Hamlin earns Toyota’s 200th Cup Series win with a dominant performance at Gateway; Workman clinches GR Cup title as Denney sweeps POWRi weekend.
Denny Hamlin, Toyota’s longest tenured driver, added another milestone for Toyota to his resume – the 200th NASCAR Cup Series win.
Hamlin had a strong Camry XSE in Sunday’s Cup Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway – as he earned his second straight pole and led a race-high 75 laps to secure his series-leading fifth win of the season and the 59th of his career.
“It's so big for everyone at Toyota, Joe Gibbs Racing,” said Hamlin. “(My) Progressive Toyota was great there at the end. So happy to get this victory. My dad's not feeling well at home. Just shout-out to him. The whole family's here. Fantastic day. Man, couldn't be better.”
- Denny Hamlin
It was another stellar race for Team Toyota with six Camrys in the top-10 – Hamlin, Chase Briscoe (second), John Hunter Nemechek (sixth), Christopher Bell (seventh), Bubba Wallace (eighth) and Ty Gibbs (10th).
William Sawalich led three Toyota GR Supras in the top six finishers at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway on Saturday evening. Sawalich scored his second straight runner-up finish to Connor Zilisch, while Brandon Jones (fourth) and Aric Almirola (sixth) also had strong runs.
“That No. 88 (Connor Zilisch) car was pretty dang good tonight, just like everywhere else,” said Sawalich. “I don’t know where we could have had some more. Compared to everyone else, we were turning pretty good – just didn’t have the raw speed like he had. We had a good SoundGear GR Supra. It was as fast as Xfinity Mobile. I can’t thank the guys enough. We made a good effort, and we are going to keep trying.”
- William Sawalich
Gateway was the final race of the Xfinity Series regular season. Toyota will be represented by Brandon Jones and Taylor Gray in the Playoffs.
Toyota Development Driver Westin Workman delivered another stellar weekend with two victories at Barber Motorsports Park. With the results, Workman has clinched the GR Cup title with one race weekend still to go.
Jonathan Neudorf delivered the second, third and fourth victories for the Toyota GR Corolla TC as he swept the two Friday races at Barber Motorsports Park before adding a comeback victory on Saturday.
It was a busy weekend for the GT4 teams as they had three races at Barber Motorsports Park, having to make-up an event due to one of the races at Road America being postponed because of weather. On Friday, Tyler Gonzalez and Gresham Wagner led Toyota with a runner-up finish in the silver class. Saturday saw Anthony Geraci and Kenny Schmied finishing second in the AM class, while Nicholai Elghanayan and Mads Siljehaug finished third in the silver class. Gonzalez and Wagner completed a strong weekend on Sunday with the overall race victory.
Jacob Denney led every lap in a dominating weekend, winning at Doe Run Raceway on Friday night and Highland Speedway on Saturday as the Keith Kunz Motorsports (KKM) Toyota driver clinched the Xtreme Outlaw-POWRi Challenge Series title.
Toyota drivers registered top three podium sweeps on each night with Gavin Miller and Kameron Key finishing on the podium with Denny on Friday night, while Chase McDermand was second and Miller third on Saturday.
Denney holds a commanding points lead in both the Xtreme and POWRi series and will look to earn his first national midget championship when POWRi concludes its 2025 campaign with three races at Port City Raceway in Tulsa, Oklahoma, October 9-11.
NASCAR heads to one of its trademark tracks – Bristol Motor Speedway. Thursday, September 11, features a doubleheader with the ARCA Menards Series at 5:30 p.m. ET and the NASCAR Truck Series at 8:00 p.m. ET. Both races are on FS1. On Friday, September 12, the Xfinity Series competes at 7:30 p.m. ET on the CW, with the NASCAR Cup Series closing its Round of 16 on Saturday, September 13, at 7:30 p.m. ET on USA Network.
The NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series starts its Countdown for the Championship at Maple Grove Raceway. Final eliminations are on Sunday, September 14, at 2:00 p.m. ET on FS1.