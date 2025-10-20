Briscoe Victorious in Talladega, Clinches Spot in Championship 4

GT4

Toyota Development Drivers Gresham Wagner and Tyler Gonzalez captured the Silver class victory in the Pirelli GT4 America Race 1 on Saturday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. In Race 2 on Sunday, their RAFA Racing teammates of Anthony Geraci and Kenny Schmeid were victorious in the Am class and just one point short of winning the category championship.

GR CUP

In Race 1 of the GR Cup Series season finale in Indianapolis, Spike Kohlbecker won his second race of 2025. In Race 2, series champion Westin Workman, captured his sixth win of the season. Italian Livio Galanti won both races in the Legends Cup class, clinching the inaugural category championship.

TC America

JMF Motorsport’s Jonathan Neudorf swept both TC America races from the pole position in his GR Corolla TC at Indianapolis. His teammate, Antonio Constantino, started and finished second in both races.

TRANS-AM

Sam Corry piloted his Nitro Motorsports Toyota Camry to a third-place finish in the TA2 Series race at Barber Motorsports Park on Sunday.

WHAT’S NEXT

NASCAR heads to its penultimate race weekend at Martinsville Speedway where the Championship 4 will be decided for the season-finale in Phoenix. The Truck Series opens the weekend on Friday, October 24 with the race on FS1 at 6:00 p.m. ET. The Xfinity Series races on Saturday, October 25, on the CW at 7:30 p.m. ET and the Cup Series closes out the weekend on Sunday, October 26, at 2:00 p.m. ET on NBC.