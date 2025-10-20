Briscoe Victorious in Talladega, Clinches Spot in Championship 4

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Race Recap
Chase Briscoe wins at Talladega to clinch Championship 4 spot; Toyota drivers also sweep wins across Truck, GT4, GR Cup, and Formula Drift finales.
Chase Briscoe secured his spot in the Championship 4 with a win at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday.
Briscoe earned his first career NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) superspeedway victory at Talladega on Sunday to clinch his spot into the Championship 4 in Phoenix. Briscoe’s Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) teammate Ty Gibbs helped him with a push on the final lap to score the victory. Gibbs went on to finish third, while Bubba Wallace also earned a top five result in fourth place.
“I don’t know what’s more unbelievable – the fact that we’re going to the Championship 4 or that I won a superspeedway race,” said Briscoe, following the race. “It’s unbelievable. What an amazing day. I wish so badly my family was here. Normally, I have at least one person here and everybody’s kind of been under the weather, so nobody is here. But so glad that Johnny Morris (owner and founder, Bass Pro Shops) is here. I’ve never been able to win with Johnny here and I know how special this place is to him and the Bass Pro Shops brand. Unbelievable that we’re going to be able to race for a championship in this thing. What an amazing day, an amazing car. I can’t thank Ty Gibbs enough. He was an incredible teammate there at the end. Honestly, it was just so selfless. He could’ve easily tried to make a move to try and win the race and he pushed me to the win. Just an unbelievable day.”
- Chase Briscoe
Briscoe joins teammate Denny Hamlin in the Cup Series Championship 4, while their JGR teammate Christopher Bell currently sits 37 points above the cutline going into Martinsville Speedway.
In Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) race, Aric Almirola was the top-finishing Toyota driver (24th) after all the GR Supra drivers were involved in accidents at Talladega. Brandon Jones is sixth in the point standings and 20 points out of the Championship 4 going to Martinsville.
“This was a team effort today, that’s for sure,” said Jones following the race. “I was happy that nobody gave up on it. That’s easy to do when you get wrecked out early. A lot of damage obviously – it’s pretty torn up. They did a good job of kind of continuing to not get too panicked and just look at the task at hand and figure out what the next goal was after that happened. That’s the problem with this place. I can’t really point out anything that I did wrong. I wasn’t changing lanes like crazy. It was still early on and I kind of liked where I was at in the middle. Just a product of this racing unfortunately. We’ll go to Martinsville. I think it’s got to be our top three best tracks that the No. 20 team can compete at, and I can compete at. I like our chances going into it. I wish Las Vegas and this one would’ve gone a little bit differently, but there’s going to be a storyline at the end of this thing and there’s going to be somebody that gets in off of a win. I feel like our team is capable of doing it.”
- Brandon Jones
Gio Ruggerio won his first career NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS) race at Talladega on Friday. Ruggerio and Corey Heim worked together in the closing laps to capture the top two finishing positions. Ruggerio won the pole and led six times for a race-high 37 laps.
“It feels great,” said Ruggerio. “It’s a great accomplishment. We’ve been working so hard at this all year and to win in my rookie season like this is awesome, especially with the last couple weeks with the top-fives and top-threes that we’ve had. I think we can have a good end to our season and have a good chance to win at Martinsville or Phoenix.”
- Gio Ruggiero
Heim is already locked into the NCTS Championship 4 at Phoenix, while Kaden Honeycutt moved up to fourth in the championship standings – five points above the cutline.
Following Saturday’s season finale in Long Beach, Toyota clinched its 10th overall Formula DRIFT Auto Cup title, its second consecutive championship and fourth in five seasons. Ryan Tuerck led Toyota in Long Beach, advancing to the Final 4.
Toyota Development Drivers Gresham Wagner and Tyler Gonzalez captured the Silver class victory in the Pirelli GT4 America Race 1 on Saturday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. In Race 2 on Sunday, their RAFA Racing teammates of Anthony Geraci and Kenny Schmeid were victorious in the Am class and just one point short of winning the category championship.
In Race 1 of the GR Cup Series season finale in Indianapolis, Spike Kohlbecker won his second race of 2025. In Race 2, series champion Westin Workman, captured his sixth win of the season. Italian Livio Galanti won both races in the Legends Cup class, clinching the inaugural category championship.
JMF Motorsport’s Jonathan Neudorf swept both TC America races from the pole position in his GR Corolla TC at Indianapolis. His teammate, Antonio Constantino, started and finished second in both races.
Sam Corry piloted his Nitro Motorsports Toyota Camry to a third-place finish in the TA2 Series race at Barber Motorsports Park on Sunday.
NASCAR heads to its penultimate race weekend at Martinsville Speedway where the Championship 4 will be decided for the season-finale in Phoenix. The Truck Series opens the weekend on Friday, October 24 with the race on FS1 at 6:00 p.m. ET. The Xfinity Series races on Saturday, October 25, on the CW at 7:30 p.m. ET and the Cup Series closes out the weekend on Sunday, October 26, at 2:00 p.m. ET on NBC.