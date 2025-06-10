Heim claims 10th win on historic day for TRICON Garage

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Race Recap
Corey Heim locks in Championship 4 spot with record 10th Truck win; Bell earns top-three at the ROVAL as Toyota drivers advance in Cup Playoffs.
Corey Heim added to his season long accolades with another road course victory – this time in Charlotte.
Corey Heim continued his stellar season, becoming the first driver to lock his spot in the Championship 4 with a victory on Friday afternoon. Heim’s victory – his 10th this season – gave him the series record for wins in a single season with three races remaining. It was a stellar weekend for TRICON Garage as Heim, Brent Crews (second) and Gio Ruggiero (third) swept the top three positions and gave the team its first-ever podium sweep.
“It certainly wasn’t as good as it was in practice,” said Heim. “I thought we were pretty lights out, and pretty much a P1-potential truck all the way through practice and qualifying but had to fight for it. I’m so thankful for this TRICON group and their resilience – to be able to make my steering wheel from 90 degrees left down the straightaways, all towed out and messed up, to a competitive truck there in the end, it is pretty incredible to say the least. To have all the success we’ve had this year, it just shows I’m working with the best group in the garage. Super thankful for TRICON, Toyota, Safelite and Mobil 1 for all their efforts. Kind of speechless on what this means to me – it hasn’t sunk in yet, but couldn’t do it without TRICON, Toyota, Safelite and Mobil 1.”
- Corey Heim
Fellow Toyota Playoff driver Kaden Honeycutt won the first two stages and was headed towards a top-five finish before being spun on the final lap. He finished 14th and will head to Talladega just four points below the cutline.
Christopher Bell led Toyota with a third-place finish at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL Cup Series race on Sunday. For Bell, it is his fifth top-five finish in six road course races this season.
“It felt kind of like the rest of the road courses,” said Bell. “We had a hell of a race for second between me and my DEWALT Camry, (Chris) Buescher and (Kyle) Larson. It’s just that No. 88 (Shane van Gisbergen) car was what 30 seconds ahead of us. Congratulations to Shane and that Trackhouse team. They have set the bar (on road courses).”
- Christopher Bell
With the finish, Bell will be one of three Toyota drivers in the Round of 8 as he will be joined by his Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Chase Briscoe and Denny Hamlin. Hamlin will begin the round in the points lead, while Bell and Briscoe start the next round below the cut line.
Kaz Grala tied his career-best finish of fourth and delivered a season-best result for Sam Hunt Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL on Saturday. Grala has finished in the top-five in two of the last three Xfinity Series races at the ROVAL.
“The scorecard is going to show started ninth, finished fourth – that sounds pretty simple, but that is not what it was,” said Grala. “We had to cycle to the back after the first pitstop with an uncontrolled tire, and man, I saw so many cars out my windshield, I thought we were never getting back, but we just kept our head down and stayed diligent. We made small tweaks to the car to get it better and better, and by the end of the night I think our GR Supra was handling as well as it had been all day. We had good speed in it, and we found ourselves with proper track position, and were able to capitalize on the cycle at the end. Really proud of this Sam Hunt Racing team, I love everyone over here – every time I get a chance to come out here and have some fun with them on a Saturday is a great, great weekend. Huge thank you to Overplay Games, Sam Hunt Racing, Toyota for giving me the opportunity and hopefully there is more to come down the road.”
- Kaz Grala
Taylor Gray looked headed to join his teammate, Brandon Jones, in the Round of 8 before a late race caution changed the running order. Gray came up one point short of advancing to the next round in his rookie Xfinity Series season.
Max Reaves won in dominating fashion at the ARCA season finale at Toledo Speedway on Saturday evening. It was the Joe Gibbs Racing driver’s third national series win of the season and sixth overall ARCA victory in 2025. Toyota Development Driver Isabella Robusto finished fourth and claimed the series’ rookie of the year honors.
Jacob Denney placed second with Chase McDermand finishing third to lead Toyota in the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series at Jacksonville Speedway Saturday night.
Denney has now registered 13 consecutive top three podium finishes and has 19 top five showings in 21 Xtreme events this season. He has stretched his championship lead to 358 points over Keith Kunz Motorsports (KKM) teammate Gavin Miller with just two races remaining.
NASCAR visits Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the second and final time this season. On Friday, October 10, the ARCA Menards Series West competes at the Bullring at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway with coverage on FloRacing at 10:00 p.m. ET. On Saturday, October 11, the NASCAR Xfinity Series runs at 7:30 p.m. ET on the CW, while the NASCAR Cup Series closes the weekend on Sunday, October 12 at 5:30 p.m. ET on USA Network.
The NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series heads to Texas Motorplex in Ennis, Texas, to continue their Countdown for the Championship. Final eliminations are on Sunday, October 11 at 4:00 p.m. ET on FOX.