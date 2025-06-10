Heim claims 10th win on historic day for TRICON Garage

XTREME MIDGET

Jacob Denney placed second with Chase McDermand finishing third to lead Toyota in the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series at Jacksonville Speedway Saturday night.

Denney has now registered 13 consecutive top three podium finishes and has 19 top five showings in 21 Xtreme events this season. He has stretched his championship lead to 358 points over Keith Kunz Motorsports (KKM) teammate Gavin Miller with just two races remaining.

WHAT’S NEXT

NASCAR visits Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the second and final time this season. On Friday, October 10, the ARCA Menards Series West competes at the Bullring at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway with coverage on FloRacing at 10:00 p.m. ET. On Saturday, October 11, the NASCAR Xfinity Series runs at 7:30 p.m. ET on the CW, while the NASCAR Cup Series closes the weekend on Sunday, October 12 at 5:30 p.m. ET on USA Network.

The NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series heads to Texas Motorplex in Ennis, Texas, to continue their Countdown for the Championship. Final eliminations are on Sunday, October 11 at 4:00 p.m. ET on FOX.