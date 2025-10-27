Heim earns 11th win of season, while Gray captures career first at Martinsville

His teammates Denny Hamlin and Chase Briscoe advanced to the Championship 4 for Toyota. This will be Hamlin’s fifth career appearance, while Briscoe makes his first.

WHAT’S NEXT

The NASCAR season comes to a close this weekend at Phoenix Raceway for Cup, Xfinity, and Trucks. The Truck Series opens the trio of championship races on Friday, October 31, on FS1 at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Xfinity Series finale will be on Saturday, November 1, on the CW at 7:30 p.m. ET and the Cup Series closes out their season and the weekend on Sunday, November 2, at 3:00 p.m. ET on NBC.

The ARCA Menards Series West also ends its season at Phoenix Raceway with their race on Saturday, November 1 at 12:30 p.m. ET on FloRacing.

The NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series enters the penultimate weekend of its season at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Eliminations coverage can be seen on Sunday, November 2, at 5:00 p.m. EST on FS1.