Toyota Drivers Sweep POWRi Turnpike Challenge Triple-header

TULSA, Okla. (March 23, 2025) – Toyota-powered drivers were victorious on all three nights of the POWRi National Midget League’s Turnpike Challenge as Cannon McIntosh, Gavin Miller and Jacob Denney were all victorious in the Oklahoma triple-header.

McIntosh, the defending POWRi and Xtreme Outlaw champion, kicked off the 2025 season by taking top honors at Creek County Speedway Thursday night, passing fellow Toyota-powered driver Jason McDougal with less than 10 laps to go to earn his 46th career national midget feature win. His Keith Kunz Motorsports (KKM) teammate Denney would place second. Blake Hahn would finish fourth, while McDougal came home fifth as Toyota-powered drivers took home four of the top five finishing positions.

“It took me doing my job to get this win after the KKM crew gave me such a great Mobil 1 Toyota tonight,” said McIntosh. “I was just patient and waited for my moment.”

On Friday, the action would move to Port City Raceway in Tulsa, where KKM driver Gavin Miller would turn in a dominating performance registering fast qualifier honors, then winning his heat race to qualify on the pole where he would lead all 30 laps for the victory. Denney earned runner-up honors for the second straight night and McIntosh would place third to give KKM a podium sweep.

“The whole crew had this #97 KKM Toyota rolling tonight from the unload,” said Miller afterward. “I knew in lap traffic it was going to be tough, but I tried to split a couple gaps and it all worked out.”

After back-to-back runner-up showings, it was Denney’s turn to find his way to the Port City winner’s circle on Saturday as he led 16 laps to earn his first win as a full-time KKM driver after joining the team for a partial season late in 2024. Behind him, McIntosh would put together an amazing run as he went from last to third after being spun from behind and flipping while running third with 27 laps to go.

“We’re never satisfied in second place, I was trying to make four wheels in the fluff work with the track tonight,” Denney said in the post-race. “I knew it was going to come down to the restarts, so I just had to stay close for a chance at winning.”

With a win and two runner-up finishes, Denney moves into the POWRi series championship lead by 20 points over McIntosh. In addition to the three wins, Toyota drivers would register seven top-three podium results overall.

The Toyota national midget racing program returns to the track April 11-12 in Farmer City, Ill., in a two-race program co-sanctioned by Xtreme Outlaw and POWRi.