Toyota’s Denney Wins POWRi National Midget League Championship

CONTINUE THE RACE
No results found.
Race Results
Denney clinches POWRi Midget title with six wins; Toyota earns 21st national midget championship since 2013.
TULSA, Okla. (October 11, 2025) – Toyota driver Jacob Denney wrapped up the POWRi National Midget League championship on Saturday night with a 22nd-place finish at Port City Raceway. Toyota-powered drivers have now won 21 overall national midget series championships since 2013.
Denney led the series with six victories and 14 top five finishes in 18 POWRi national events on the way to the championship with the Keith Kunz Motorsports (KKM) team.
“To win the championship is pretty special,” said Denney. “Our goal this year was to get some wins and just keep getting better. So, to win our first championship is pretty amazing. I grew up watching Tanner Thorson win the championship with KKM in the number 67. So now for me to be winning a title in the 67 with JBL, Toyota and Keith is pretty cool.”
- Jacob Denney
It is the ninth POWRi title for a Toyota-powered driver and the first national championship for the 20-year-old, Galloway, Ohio native.
"Congratulations to Jacob Denney and the entire Keith Kunz Motorsports team in earning the POWRi National Midget League Championship " said Tyler Gibbs, president of Toyota Racing Development (TRD) U.S.A. "We had high hopes for Jacob entering this season and he's certainly lived up to those expectations - and there's still much more to come."
- Tyler Gibbs
In addition to the POWRi title, Denney currently leads the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series point standings and will attempt to become just the third driver in midget car racing history to score two national championships in one season when Xtreme closes out their season November 3-4 at Millbridge Speedway.
Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for nearly 70 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.
Toyota directly employs nearly 64,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 49 million cars and trucks at our 14 manufacturing plants. In spring 2025, Toyota’s plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 32 electrified options.
For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.