Toyota’s Denney Wins POWRi National Midget League Championship

In addition to the POWRi title, Denney currently leads the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series point standings and will attempt to become just the third driver in midget car racing history to score two national championships in one season when Xtreme closes out their season November 3-4 at Millbridge Speedway.



About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for nearly 70 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs nearly 64,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 49 million cars and trucks at our 14 manufacturing plants. In spring 2025, Toyota’s plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 32 electrified options.

For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.