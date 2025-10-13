Toyotas Sweep 2025 POWRi Final Weekend at Port City

TULSA, Okla. (October 12, 2025) – Three Toyota-powered drivers combined to sweep the final weekend of the 2025 POWRi National Midget League at Port City Raceway with Michael Faccinto, Cannon McIntosh and Brandon Carr all earning victories over the three-night event.

Thursday night’s 55-lap feature saw newly crowned POWRi champion Jacob Denney taking the early lead. Kale Drake would quickly climb up into contention as he and Denney would trade the lead multiple times before Drake would take command. He would go on to lead 39 laps before Faccinto would take advantage of a late-race restart to drive underneath Drake and Daison Pursley to take the win. Pursley finished second, followed by Gavin Miller and Ethan Mitchell as Toyota-powered drivers earned the top four finishing positions.

On Friday night, McIntosh would use a mid-race restart to take the top spot and the 2024 POWRi champion would then hold a steady lead the rest of the way for the win. Toyota drivers would once again take all three spots on the podium as Trey Marcham earned runner-up honors, with Mitchell placing third.

Saturday’s season finale would see Carr earn his first national midget victory, with Breckon Reese placing second and Faccinto coming home in third. Over the three nights, eight different Toyota drivers would earn top three finishes as Faccinto was the only driver to earn multiple podiums.

On the strength of six wins and 14 top five finishes, Denney would claim his first national midget championship ahead of Keith Kunz Motorsports teammate Miller. Overall, eight different Toyota drivers would earn wins during the 18-race POWRi schedule.

The Toyota national midget racing program heads to North Carolina to close out the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series with a pair of races at Millbridge Speedway, November 3-4.



About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. for nearly 70 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our nearly 1,500 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs nearly 48,000 people in the U.S. who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of more than 35 million cars and trucks at our 11 manufacturing plants. In 2025, Toyota’s plant in North Carolina began to assemble automotive batteries for electrified vehicles.

Through its Driving Possibilities initiative, the Toyota USA Foundation has committed to creating innovative educational programs within, and in partnership with, historically underserved communities near the company’s U.S. operating sites.

For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.