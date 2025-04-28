Grant Wins At Kokomo, Toyota Sweeps USAC Opening Weekend

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Race Results
Justin Grant leads a Toyota 1-2 finish at Kokomo, sweeping the USAC weekend and earning the brand's 10th national midget win of the 2025 season.
KOKOMO, Ind. (April 27, 2025) – Justin Grant turned in a dominating performance, leading all 30 laps in winning the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Series’ Kokomo Grand Prix at Kokomo Speedway Sunday. Steven Snyder placed second to give Toyota its second straight one-two finish on the weekend.
Grant’s victory comes in just his second race with CB Industries. It also makes him the first driver to win in all three of USAC’s national series this year. Jacob Denney won Saturday night’s USAC season opener to give Toyota a sweep on the weekend. The victory is the tenth overall national midget feature win for a Toyota-powered driver in 2025 with seven different drivers reaching Winner’s Circle.
Starting on the outside of the front row, Grant would immediately move to the lead and slowly open up a sizable lead over second place Snyder, pulling out to a 1.5-second lead just past the midway point. Behind the two leaders, Denney would climb from eighth to third by lap 14.
Grant would stretch his lead out to 2.4 seconds by lap 24 as Denney would get by Snyder for second while running the top side. A caution would come out with just three laps to go with Grant holding a three-second lead giving Denney a shot at his second consecutive win, but a flat left rear tire would end Denney’s chances and drop him to an eventual 12th-place finish.
After the restart Grant would go on to his first career win at Kokomo by 2.096-seconds over Snyder with Cannon McIntosh placing fourth and Kale Drake finishing fifth to give Toyota four of the top-five finishers on the night.
The USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Series returns to the track with a pair of races at the Belleville Short Track, May 16-17.
“It’s really special to win here at Kokomo. It’s taken me forever. I’ve been really close, but just haven’t been able to win one. I can’t thank CB Industries and Chad Boat enough. This #87 was absolutely dialed in tonight. I could drive in the middle, the bottom, wherever I wanted. This is the year that I’ve got everything lined up for a shot at it (the USAC Triple Crown). So grateful for everybody who makes this possible.”
- Justin Grant: CB Industries Toyota
“Dave Estep took a chance on me. I’ve never really ran midgets. It’s definitely cool that we’re figuring things out pretty quick.”
- Steven Snyder: RMS Racing Toyota
Justin Grant – 1st
Steven Snyder – 2nd
Cannon McIntosh – 4th
Kale Drake – 5th
Daison Pursley – 7th
Karter Sarff – 8th
Drake Edwards – 9th
Gavin Miller – 10th
Jacob Denney – 12th
Emerson Axsom – 14th
Sam Johnson – 16th
Brecken Reese – 17th
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Toyota directly employs nearly 64,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 49 million cars and trucks at our 14 manufacturing plants. In spring 2025, Toyota’s plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 32 electrified options.
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