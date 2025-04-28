Grant Wins At Kokomo, Toyota Sweeps USAC Opening Weekend

KOKOMO, Ind. (April 27, 2025) – Justin Grant turned in a dominating performance, leading all 30 laps in winning the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Series’ Kokomo Grand Prix at Kokomo Speedway Sunday. Steven Snyder placed second to give Toyota its second straight one-two finish on the weekend.

Grant’s victory comes in just his second race with CB Industries. It also makes him the first driver to win in all three of USAC’s national series this year. Jacob Denney won Saturday night’s USAC season opener to give Toyota a sweep on the weekend. The victory is the tenth overall national midget feature win for a Toyota-powered driver in 2025 with seven different drivers reaching Winner’s Circle.

Starting on the outside of the front row, Grant would immediately move to the lead and slowly open up a sizable lead over second place Snyder, pulling out to a 1.5-second lead just past the midway point. Behind the two leaders, Denney would climb from eighth to third by lap 14.

Grant would stretch his lead out to 2.4 seconds by lap 24 as Denney would get by Snyder for second while running the top side. A caution would come out with just three laps to go with Grant holding a three-second lead giving Denney a shot at his second consecutive win, but a flat left rear tire would end Denney’s chances and drop him to an eventual 12th-place finish.

After the restart Grant would go on to his first career win at Kokomo by 2.096-seconds over Snyder with Cannon McIntosh placing fourth and Kale Drake finishing fifth to give Toyota four of the top-five finishers on the night.

The USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Series returns to the track with a pair of races at the Belleville Short Track, May 16-17.