Grant Makes It Two In A Row With USAC Win At Belleville

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Race Results
Justin Grant wins at Belleville for his second straight USAC midget victory, leading Toyota to its third consecutive win to start the 2025 season.
BELLEVILLE, Kan. (May 16, 2025) – Justin Grant took the lead on lap 13 and led the final 18 laps of Friday’s 30-lap USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Series’ feature at the Belleville Short Track Friday. The victory is the second in a row for Grant after previously winning at Kokomo Speedway. It also marks his second win in just three races with the CB Industries Toyota team.
Toyota drivers have now won each of the first three USAC national midget features this season as Jacob Denney won the season opener at Kokomo. The triumph is the 11th overall national midget feature win for a Toyota-powered driver in 2025 with seven different drivers reaching Winner’s Circle.
Grant started the race in fourth, but quickly moved up into third on lap two and then began battling with fellow Toyota driver Cannon McIntosh for second as McIntosh had begun to reel in race leader Logan Seavey. Unfortunately, McIntosh and Grant would make contact in turn three on lap seven, spinning McIntosh to a stop. The Keith Kunz Motorsports (KKM) driver would rejoin the race at the tail end of the field.
The caution flag would wave again on lap 13 and Grant quickly took advantage on the restart, diving underneath Seavey between turns 1 and 2 to take the lead down the backstraight. Grant would stretch out more than a one second lead before another caution would bunch the field.
Behind him, KKM’s Denny would move up through the field to challenge for the lead, running right on Grant’s tail, but Denney would get up over the cushion on lap 25, dropping him back in the field.
Grant would go unchallenged over the final five laps, behind him RMS Toyota driver Steven Snyder would claim the fourth spot while McIntosh finished his charge back through the field with a fifth-place showing.
The USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Series returns to the Belleville Short Track, Saturday night before closing out the weekend at the Sweet Springs (Mo.) Motorsports Complex on Sunday.
“We got our NOS Energy Pristine Auction Mobil 1 Toyota into victory lane, and I can’t thank Chad (Boat) and these CB Industries guys enough. They gave me a great car. It was more them than me. I was just driving around, and the car was really, really good. It was fun to drive and I’m really looking forward to the rest of the year.”
-Justin Grant: CB Industries Toyota
Toyota-Powered Drivers Belleville Friday Feature Results
Justin Grant – 1st
Steven Snyder – 4th
Cannon McIntosh – 5th
Jacob Denney – 9th
Gavin Miller – 10th
Drake Edwards – 11th
Mack Leopard – 14th
Kale Drake – 16th
Brandon Carr – 17th
About Toyota
Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for nearly 70 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.
Toyota directly employs nearly 64,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 49 million cars and trucks at our 14 manufacturing plants. In spring 2025, Toyota’s plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 32 electrified options.
For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.