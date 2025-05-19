Grant Makes It Two In A Row With USAC Win At Belleville

BELLEVILLE, Kan. (May 16, 2025) – Justin Grant took the lead on lap 13 and led the final 18 laps of Friday’s 30-lap USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Series’ feature at the Belleville Short Track Friday. The victory is the second in a row for Grant after previously winning at Kokomo Speedway. It also marks his second win in just three races with the CB Industries Toyota team.

Toyota drivers have now won each of the first three USAC national midget features this season as Jacob Denney won the season opener at Kokomo. The triumph is the 11th overall national midget feature win for a Toyota-powered driver in 2025 with seven different drivers reaching Winner’s Circle.

Grant started the race in fourth, but quickly moved up into third on lap two and then began battling with fellow Toyota driver Cannon McIntosh for second as McIntosh had begun to reel in race leader Logan Seavey. Unfortunately, McIntosh and Grant would make contact in turn three on lap seven, spinning McIntosh to a stop. The Keith Kunz Motorsports (KKM) driver would rejoin the race at the tail end of the field.

The caution flag would wave again on lap 13 and Grant quickly took advantage on the restart, diving underneath Seavey between turns 1 and 2 to take the lead down the backstraight. Grant would stretch out more than a one second lead before another caution would bunch the field.

Behind him, KKM’s Denny would move up through the field to challenge for the lead, running right on Grant’s tail, but Denney would get up over the cushion on lap 25, dropping him back in the field.

Grant would go unchallenged over the final five laps, behind him RMS Toyota driver Steven Snyder would claim the fourth spot while McIntosh finished his charge back through the field with a fifth-place showing.

The USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Series returns to the Belleville Short Track, Saturday night before closing out the weekend at the Sweet Springs (Mo.) Motorsports Complex on Sunday.