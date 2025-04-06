Denney Dominates in USAC Indiana Midget Week Win at Paragon

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Race Results
Jacob Denney dominates at Paragon in USAC’s Indiana Midget Week, scoring a commanding Toyota-powered victory and momentum in the series.
PARAGON, Ind. (June 4, 2025) – Jacob Denney led all 30 laps in dominating fashion to win night two of the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Series’ Indiana Midget Week at Paragon Speedway Wednesday night. Justin Grant finished second and Monday night’s winner Kale Drake placed third to give Toyota a podium sweep on the night.
The win is Denney’s second this season on the USAC tour and his sixth overall midget feature win in 2025. His victory marked the fifth for a Keith Kunz Motorsports Toyota in the first seven USAC races of the season.
Starting from the outside of the front row, Denney began the night with a great start at the green flag to take the lead on lap one and then quickly pulled out to over a two-second lead by lap four. Behind him, CB Industries driver KJ Snow took over the second position with Hayden Reinbold third, Grant fourth, Drake in fifth and Cannon McIntosh in sixth.
An early yellow on lap five would bunch the field, but again Denney would use an exceptional start to pull out over a second lead on Snow in just two laps and then stretch it out to 2.1 seconds by lap 10 before another caution came out.
After the restart, Grant would overtake teammate Snow for second, but was never in position to challenge Denney as the leader stretched his lead out to 3.5 seconds by lap 21. Denney would go on to take the checkered flag 2.537 seconds ahead of Grant. Drake would place third, followed by Snow in fourth, McIntosh in fifth and Karter Sarff finished sixth.
The USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Series’ Indiana Midget Week moves on to Lincoln Park Speedway for night three on Thursday.
“With this track, you just had to get out and go, make your own laps and be the guy to dictate where you move around and what lines to follow. I knew the starts were going to be important. The KKM team gave me a really fast car. Last time I was here I had to exit stage right between turns three and four (the pits), so I’m glad to do better this time. I have to thank JBL, Toyota, Pete Willoughby, Keith Kunz, my parents and everyone with the KKM team. I haven’t been the best lately, I’ve been trying too hard. Tonight I just stayed focused and got it done.”
-Jacob Denney, Keith Kunz Motorsports JBL Toyota
Toyota-Powered Drivers Paragon Speedway Feature Results
Jacob Denney – 1st
Justin Grant – 2nd
Kale Drake – 3rd
KJ Snow – 4th
Cannon McIntosh – 5th
Karter Sarff – 6th
Steven Snyder – 11th
Colton Robinson – 12th
Drake Edwards – 14th
Zach Daum – 15th
Gavin Miller – 17th
Brecken Reese – 19th
About Toyota
Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for nearly 70 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.
Toyota directly employs nearly 64,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 49 million cars and trucks at our 14 manufacturing plants. In spring 2025, Toyota’s plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 32 electrified options.
For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.