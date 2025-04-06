Denney Dominates in USAC Indiana Midget Week Win at Paragon

PARAGON, Ind. (June 4, 2025) – Jacob Denney led all 30 laps in dominating fashion to win night two of the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Series’ Indiana Midget Week at Paragon Speedway Wednesday night. Justin Grant finished second and Monday night’s winner Kale Drake placed third to give Toyota a podium sweep on the night.

The win is Denney’s second this season on the USAC tour and his sixth overall midget feature win in 2025. His victory marked the fifth for a Keith Kunz Motorsports Toyota in the first seven USAC races of the season.

Starting from the outside of the front row, Denney began the night with a great start at the green flag to take the lead on lap one and then quickly pulled out to over a two-second lead by lap four. Behind him, CB Industries driver KJ Snow took over the second position with Hayden Reinbold third, Grant fourth, Drake in fifth and Cannon McIntosh in sixth.

An early yellow on lap five would bunch the field, but again Denney would use an exceptional start to pull out over a second lead on Snow in just two laps and then stretch it out to 2.1 seconds by lap 10 before another caution came out.

After the restart, Grant would overtake teammate Snow for second, but was never in position to challenge Denney as the leader stretched his lead out to 3.5 seconds by lap 21. Denney would go on to take the checkered flag 2.537 seconds ahead of Grant. Drake would place third, followed by Snow in fourth, McIntosh in fifth and Karter Sarff finished sixth.

The USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Series’ Indiana Midget Week moves on to Lincoln Park Speedway for night three on Thursday.