Drake Earns Second Consecutive USAC Win in Indiana Midget Week Opener at Circle City

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (June 3, 2025) – Kale Drake charged from ninth to first in earning his second consecutive USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Series’ victory in the Indiana Midget Week opener at Circle City Raceway Tuesday night.

Four different Toyota drivers have now combined to win the first six USAC events of the 2025 season.

While Logan Seavey and Daison Pursley paced the field early, Drake started the race in ninth and moved up into the top seven by lap 10 and into the top five on lap 17. He continued to carve his way through the field making the big jump into the top three on lap 18.

Drake would then pass Seavey for second on lap 20 and begin a battle for the lead with Kevin Thomas Jr. The two would trade the lead for three laps before Drake would take over the top spot for good on lap 23, leading the final eight laps on the way to the checkered flag. In addition to the two wins, Drake has now earned five top-five finishes in the season’s first six races.

Five additional Toyota-powered drivers would earn top-10 showings on the night with Karter Sarff finishing third, 2024 USAC champion Daison Pursley in fourth, Justin Grant was seventh, Zach Daum ninth and Gavin Miller coming home in tenth.

The USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Series’ Indiana Midget Week continues Wednesday night at Paragon Speedway, the second of six races in six nights.