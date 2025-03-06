Drake Earns Second Consecutive USAC Win in Indiana Midget Week Opener at Circle City

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Race Results
Kale Drake secures his second straight USAC National Midget win during Indiana Midget Week, leading Toyota-powered drivers in strong performance.
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (June 3, 2025) – Kale Drake charged from ninth to first in earning his second consecutive USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Series’ victory in the Indiana Midget Week opener at Circle City Raceway Tuesday night.
Four different Toyota drivers have now combined to win the first six USAC events of the 2025 season.
While Logan Seavey and Daison Pursley paced the field early, Drake started the race in ninth and moved up into the top seven by lap 10 and into the top five on lap 17. He continued to carve his way through the field making the big jump into the top three on lap 18.
Drake would then pass Seavey for second on lap 20 and begin a battle for the lead with Kevin Thomas Jr. The two would trade the lead for three laps before Drake would take over the top spot for good on lap 23, leading the final eight laps on the way to the checkered flag. In addition to the two wins, Drake has now earned five top-five finishes in the season’s first six races.
Five additional Toyota-powered drivers would earn top-10 showings on the night with Karter Sarff finishing third, 2024 USAC champion Daison Pursley in fourth, Justin Grant was seventh, Zach Daum ninth and Gavin Miller coming home in tenth.
The USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Series’ Indiana Midget Week continues Wednesday night at Paragon Speedway, the second of six races in six nights.
“We were able to pick through traffic. I had such a good race car that I was able to drive through the corner really hard. Early in the race, we were struggling and then I just seem to have stumbled upon the right line (between one and two). I would have liked to start off my night a little better, but it wasn’t too bad. The Eibach Keith Kunz Motorsports Toyota 97K was just unreal.”
-Kale Drake, Keith Kunz Motorsports Eibach Toyota
Toyota-Powered Drivers Circle City Feature Results
Kale Drake – 1st
Karter Sarff – 3rd
Daison Pursley - 4th
Justin Grant – 7th
Zach Daum – 9th
Gavin Miller – 10th
Jacob Denney – 11th
Drake Edwards – 13th
Mason Hannagan – 17th
Steven Snyder – 20th
Brecken Reese – 22nd
K.J. Snow – 23rd
Cannon McIntosh – 25th
About Toyota
Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for nearly 70 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.
Toyota directly employs nearly 64,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 49 million cars and trucks at our 14 manufacturing plants. In spring 2025, Toyota’s plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 32 electrified options.
For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.