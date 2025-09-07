Edwards Earns First Career USAC Win at Mitchell County Fairgrounds

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Race Results
Drake Edwards earns his first career USAC National Midget victory at Mitchell County Fairgrounds, marking a Toyota‑powered breakthrough win.
BELOIT, Kan. (July 9, 2025) – Drake Edwards led 29 of 30 laps on the way to earning his first career USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Series victory in the Chad McDaniel Memorial on night two of the 2025 Mid-America Midget Week at Mitchell County Fairgrounds Wednesday.
The win is the fourth by a CB Industries Toyota this season with Justin Grant previously having registered three victories for the team. Overall, it’s the 27th national midget feature win for a Toyota-powered driver in 2025
With an all-CB Industries front row, Grant would take the lead on the opening lap, but Edwards would quickly claim the top spot on lap two with Cannon McIntosh running third.
A series of early caution flags would slow the pace through the first half of the race as Edwards would lead the field at the midway point, with Logan Seavey running second, McIntosh in third and Grant in fourth.
As Edwards maintained his lead through the race, behind him things began to heat up late with McIntosh overtaking Seavey for second on lap 28 and Jacob Denney charging from 11th into third to give Toyota-powered drivers a sweep of the podium.
Grant continues to lead the championship race, but McIntosh closed the gap to 54 points after earning his third consecutive top-two finish.
Mid-America Midget Week continues with a pair of races at Nebraska’s Jefferson County Speedway Friday and Saturday.
“I really didn’t think we were going to get a win this early in the season. I was really worried about it taking all year long or even not at all this season. This is really hard – all of these guys are so good. It’s been a learning curve for sure. Everyone at CBI has worked their tails off. This is huge. I think we can carry this momentum on to next week and hopefully for the rest of the year and maybe pick up a few more.”
- Drake Edwards, CB Industries Avanti Toyota
Drake Edwards – 1st
Cannon McIntosh – 2nd
Jacob Denney – 3rd
Justin Grant – 5th
Kale Drake – 6th
Gavin Miller – 8th
Daison Pursley – 9th
Steven Snyder – 12th
Brecken Reese – 15th
Trey Zorn – 19th
Mark Chisholm – 20th
Mack Leopard – 22nd
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