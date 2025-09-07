Edwards Earns First Career USAC Win at Mitchell County Fairgrounds

BELOIT, Kan. (July 9, 2025) – Drake Edwards led 29 of 30 laps on the way to earning his first career USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Series victory in the Chad McDaniel Memorial on night two of the 2025 Mid-America Midget Week at Mitchell County Fairgrounds Wednesday.

The win is the fourth by a CB Industries Toyota this season with Justin Grant previously having registered three victories for the team. Overall, it’s the 27th national midget feature win for a Toyota-powered driver in 2025

With an all-CB Industries front row, Grant would take the lead on the opening lap, but Edwards would quickly claim the top spot on lap two with Cannon McIntosh running third.

A series of early caution flags would slow the pace through the first half of the race as Edwards would lead the field at the midway point, with Logan Seavey running second, McIntosh in third and Grant in fourth.

As Edwards maintained his lead through the race, behind him things began to heat up late with McIntosh overtaking Seavey for second on lap 28 and Jacob Denney charging from 11th into third to give Toyota-powered drivers a sweep of the podium.

Grant continues to lead the championship race, but McIntosh closed the gap to 54 points after earning his third consecutive top-two finish.

Mid-America Midget Week continues with a pair of races at Nebraska’s Jefferson County Speedway Friday and Saturday.