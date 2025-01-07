Grant, Toyota Win Thriller on Night One of USAC BC39

INDIANAOLIS, Ind. (July 1, 2025) – Justin Grant drove to his third win of the season in the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Series, but not without a thrilling battle with CB Industries teammate Daison Pursley that saw the two trade the lead four times in six laps late in the race on night one of the BC39 at The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Tuesday.

Grant’s victory is the ninth by a Toyota driver in USAC competition in 2025.

Starting from the outside of the front row, Grant ran behind Logan Seavey for the first two laps before diving below Seavey in turns three and four to take the lead coming back to the flag stand on lap three, with Seavey dropping to second ahead of Cannon McIntosh and Pursley.

As Grant settled in upfront, Pursley would take over third and then move past Seavey for second on lap 11 of the 30-lap event. Grant would open up a 1.267-second lead at the midway point, but a lap 18 caution would bunch the field and set up a battle for the ages between the two CBI drivers.

After Grant led lap 18, Pursley would slide him for the lead on lap 19 to begin a slider fest between the two drivers. Grant would slide Pursley for the lead in turns three and four on lap 20, only to see Pursley slide back underneath him through turn two to lead lap 22. Grant would reclaim the lead on lap 24, but Pursley wasn’t done yet, as he attempted to go underneath Grant coming out of turn four on lap 26 as the two made contact, allowing Kale Drake to run below them to officially take the top spot on lap 26.

It was a short-lived lead, though, as Drake bounced it up high in turn one coming to a stop as Grant would go underneath to retake the lead, while Pursley would get caught up with Drake ending both drivers shot at the victory.

Despite two more late yellows, Grant would hold on to the top spot for the win, followed by Gavin Miller in second. Three more Toyota-powered drivers would earn top-seven finishing positions with Drake Edwards finishing fifth, Briggs Danner came home in sixth and Brecken Reese placed seventh.

The USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Series wraps up this year’s BC39 with the feature event on Wednesday night.