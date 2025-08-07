McIntosh Goes Wire-to-Wire in USAC Win at Sweet Springs

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Race Results
Cannon McIntosh goes wire‑to‑wire for a USAC victory at Sweet Springs, showcasing Toyota’s dominance as drivers continue strong form.
SWEET SPRINGS, Mo. (July 8, 2025) – Cannon McIntosh led all 40 laps on the way to winning the opening night of the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Series’ 2025 Mid-America Midget Week at Sweet Springs Motorsport Complex Tuesday night.
The win is McIntosh’s third USAC triumph at Sweet Springs and his second straight win after triumphing at the BC 39 at The Dirt Track at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway last week. He now has recorded seven overall national midget feature wins this season.
The Keith Kunz Motorsports (KKM) driver started from the outside of the front row but was able to get underneath fellow Toyota driver Justin Grant coming out of turn two and never looked back. He stretched out a 2.834-second lead in the first 10 laps before an early yellow bunched the field with Gunnar Stetser, Zach Daum and Grant rounding out the top four.
Grant moved back into second by the midway point of the race. As the leaders began to hit heavy lapped traffic Grant began to close in on McIntosh, cutting his lead to just .276 seconds before another caution waved on lap 30.
As the field returned to green, McIntosh was able to pull away and stretched out a 1.2-second lead by lap 34 and widened that to more than 1.5 seconds as they came to the checkered flag. McIntosh would take the win with series point leader Grant finishing second and his CB Industries teammate Daison Pursley placing third to give Toyota a podium sweep on the night.
Mid-America Midget Week continues at Mitchell County Fairgrounds in Beloit, Kansas, Wednesday night before closing out with a pair of races at Nebraska’s Jefferson County Speedway Friday and Saturday.
“I was fighting to hit my line the whole race. I was just trying to make the car better as the race went on. The Mobil 1 Toyota was fantastic all night. We qualified where we needed to and then got under Justin (Grant) there at the start. Then we tried to pace ourselves the rest of the night. I have to thank this whole team for giving me this opportunity. I also have to thank Mobil 1 and Toyota. There’s a lot of people who make this happen.”
- Cannon McIntosh, KKM Mobil 1 Toyota
Cannon McIntosh – 1st
Justin Grant – 2nd
Daison Pursley – 3rd
Kale Drake – 7th
Steven Snyder – 8th
Jacob Denney – 9th
Drake Edwards – 11th
Gavin Miller – 12th
Zach Daum – 14th
Trey Zorn – 17th
Brecken Reese – 18th
Mack Leopard – 19th
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