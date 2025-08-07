McIntosh Goes Wire-to-Wire in USAC Win at Sweet Springs

SWEET SPRINGS, Mo. (July 8, 2025) – Cannon McIntosh led all 40 laps on the way to winning the opening night of the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Series’ 2025 Mid-America Midget Week at Sweet Springs Motorsport Complex Tuesday night.

The win is McIntosh’s third USAC triumph at Sweet Springs and his second straight win after triumphing at the BC 39 at The Dirt Track at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway last week. He now has recorded seven overall national midget feature wins this season.

The Keith Kunz Motorsports (KKM) driver started from the outside of the front row but was able to get underneath fellow Toyota driver Justin Grant coming out of turn two and never looked back. He stretched out a 2.834-second lead in the first 10 laps before an early yellow bunched the field with Gunnar Stetser, Zach Daum and Grant rounding out the top four.

Grant moved back into second by the midway point of the race. As the leaders began to hit heavy lapped traffic Grant began to close in on McIntosh, cutting his lead to just .276 seconds before another caution waved on lap 30.

As the field returned to green, McIntosh was able to pull away and stretched out a 1.2-second lead by lap 34 and widened that to more than 1.5 seconds as they came to the checkered flag. McIntosh would take the win with series point leader Grant finishing second and his CB Industries teammate Daison Pursley placing third to give Toyota a podium sweep on the night.

Mid-America Midget Week continues at Mitchell County Fairgrounds in Beloit, Kansas, Wednesday night before closing out with a pair of races at Nebraska’s Jefferson County Speedway Friday and Saturday.