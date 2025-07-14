McIntosh Makes Late Move To Win in USAC at Jefferson County

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Race Results
Cannon McIntosh wins at Jefferson County to close Mid-America Midget Week and takes the USAC points lead as Toyota places four drivers in the top five.
FAIRBURY, Neb. (July 12, 2025) – Cannon McIntosh went from third to first on a late restart, then held off Keith Kunz Motorsports (KKM) teammate Jacob Denney to win the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Series feature at Jefferson County Speedway to close out 2025 Mid-America Midget Week Friday.
The win was McIntosh’s third in the last five USAC races and his fourth this season. It also marks his fifth consecutive top-two finish. With the victory, he moves past fellow Toyota driver Justin Grant to take the series championship lead by three points.
The race began with pole-sitter Logan Seavey taking the lead at the green flag with Denney claiming the second position and Gavin Miller in third. As Seavey continued to lead, Miller would move past Denney for second on lap five. The top three would stay intact through lap 23 when a caution flag would come out. At the time, McIntosh had moved back up to sixth after falling back to eighth early.
With the leaders running the high side of the track through much of the race, on the restart, McIntosh would make the decision to go to the bottom of the track and it would pay big dividends. He moved into fifth the following lap, then climbed into fourth on lap 27 and eventually passed Miller for third on lap 33.
Another caution would wave with just six laps remaining, Seavey led through turn three, but skipped on the cushion, opening the door for McIntosh to take the lead running the low side through turns three and four with Denney moving into second.
McIntosh would hit all of his marks over the final five laps, holding off Denney by 0.363 seconds for the win. Steven Snyder would place fourth with Miller coming home in fifth to give Toyota four of the top five finishers on the night. In addition, Grant would place eighth while Wednesday night’s winner Drake Edwards finished tenth.
The Toyota national midget car program heads to Lewiston, Ill., for a pair of Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series events at Spoon River Speedway, July 18-19.
“I was holding back early and then started to make some ground up on the top and picked a few off them off. With 17 to go, I knew I had to try something different, so I just went to the bottom on the restart, and it was actually really good. I stayed committed to it once I started to pick some more guys off. Once we got to third, I knew we probably had a chance to get there. I tried to make as little mistakes as possible and we were able to get to the lead. I knew with five to go, I wasn’t moving anywhere. I just had to hit my marks. Hats off to this KKM crew and everyone that makes this happen. Big thanks to Mobil 1 and Toyota for allowing me to do this.”
-Cannon McIntosh, KKM Mobil 1 Toyota
Cannon McIntosh – 1st
Jacob Denney – 2nd
Steven Snyder – 4th
Gavin Miller – 5th
Justin Grant – 8th
Drake Edwards – 10th
Mack Leopard – 12th
Ethan Mitchell – 14th
Kale Drake – 15th
Trent Way – 16th
Brecken Reese – 24th
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