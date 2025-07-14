Miller Leads Toyota KKM 1-2-3 in USAC at Jefferson County

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Race Results
Gavin Miller leads all 30 laps to win at Jefferson County as Toyota drivers sweep the podium on night three of Mid-America Midget Week.
FAIRBURY, Neb. (July 11, 2025) – Gavin Miller led all 30 laps, holding off a late charge by Keith Kunz Motorsports (KKM) teammates Cannon McIntosh and Jacob Denney to earn the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Series victory on night three of the 2025 Mid-America Midget Week at Jefferson County Speedway Friday.
Miller is the fourth different KKM driver to win in USAC competition this season, joining McIntosh, Denney and Kale Drake. Overall, six Toyota drivers have won USAC races in 2025.
Miller started the race on the outside of the front row but got the jump on pole-sitter Kyle Jones to take the lead on the opening lap with Jones sliding into second, directly in front of McIntosh. One lap later, McIntosh would power past Jones for second.
For much of the race, Miller held a comfortable lead, but the action would heat up in the final five laps as the leaders began to hit heavy lapped traffic. Miller saw his 1.1-second lead on lap 24, fall to less than four-tenths of a second over McIntosh on lap 29 with a hard-charging Denney squarely in the mix as well.
In the end, Miller would hold off McIntosh on the final lap - winning by just .203 seconds, while McIntosh narrowly held off Denney for the second spot by .031 seconds. Steven Snyder made it four Toyotas in the top five by finishing fourth.
Tonight’s runner-up finish marked McIntosh’s fourth straight top-two showing. He’s closed to within 18 points of series point leader Justin Grant.
2025 Mid-America Midget Week concludes Saturday night at Jefferson County Speedway.
“I couldn’t do this without the entire KKM team. They keep believing in me. We’ve had a lot of podium runs and it was about time we broke through. I wanted that one really bad. Having good people around you telling you that you are capable makes a big difference. Thank you to Toyota Racing, SoundGear, my whole family and all the fans who came out tonight.”
- Gavin Miller, KKM SoundGear Toyota
Gavin Miller – 1st
Cannon McIntosh – 2nd
Jacob Denney – 3rd
Steven Snyder – 4th
Mack Leopard – 8th
Kale Drake – 9th
Drake Edwards – 12th
Brecken Reese – 15th
Justin Grant – 16th
Trent Way – 17th
Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for nearly 70 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.
Toyota directly employs nearly 64,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 49 million cars and trucks at our 14 manufacturing plants. In spring 2025, Toyota’s plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 32 electrified options.
For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.