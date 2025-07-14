Miller Leads Toyota KKM 1-2-3 in USAC at Jefferson County

FAIRBURY, Neb. (July 11, 2025) – Gavin Miller led all 30 laps, holding off a late charge by Keith Kunz Motorsports (KKM) teammates Cannon McIntosh and Jacob Denney to earn the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Series victory on night three of the 2025 Mid-America Midget Week at Jefferson County Speedway Friday.

Miller is the fourth different KKM driver to win in USAC competition this season, joining McIntosh, Denney and Kale Drake. Overall, six Toyota drivers have won USAC races in 2025.

Miller started the race on the outside of the front row but got the jump on pole-sitter Kyle Jones to take the lead on the opening lap with Jones sliding into second, directly in front of McIntosh. One lap later, McIntosh would power past Jones for second.

For much of the race, Miller held a comfortable lead, but the action would heat up in the final five laps as the leaders began to hit heavy lapped traffic. Miller saw his 1.1-second lead on lap 24, fall to less than four-tenths of a second over McIntosh on lap 29 with a hard-charging Denney squarely in the mix as well.

In the end, Miller would hold off McIntosh on the final lap - winning by just .203 seconds, while McIntosh narrowly held off Denney for the second spot by .031 seconds. Steven Snyder made it four Toyotas in the top five by finishing fourth.

Tonight’s runner-up finish marked McIntosh’s fourth straight top-two showing. He’s closed to within 18 points of series point leader Justin Grant.

2025 Mid-America Midget Week concludes Saturday night at Jefferson County Speedway.