Red-hot Miller Wins at Angell Park to Sweep USAC Weekend

CONTINUE THE RACE
No results found.
Race Results
Gavin Miller dominates Angell Park for back-to-back USAC wins and clinches the Firemen’s Nationals title, leading a KKM Toyota podium sweep.
SUN PRAIRIE, Wisc. (August 31, 2025) – Gavin Miller took the lead on lap three and led the final 38 laps in winning the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Series’ 40th annual Firemen’s Nationals at Angell Park Speedway. Miller swept both USAC events of the weekend after winning at Bloomington Speedway on Friday night.
The victory is the third for Miller in the last four USAC events. It also marks his fifth overall national midget feature triumph in 2025, having won in all three national series.
Starting from the third spot, Miller would overtake leader Brecken Reese and Keith Kunz Motorsports (KKM) teammate Kale Drake on a lap three restart and from that point on, the Allentown, Pennsylvania native would dominate on the way to taking home the $10,000 first prize.
By lap four, KKM’s Cannon McIntosh would move up to second, but was never able to reel in Miller, who pulled out to a 3.048-second lead by lap 14. McIntosh was able to close within one second after Miller hit heavy lapped traffic before a caution flag waved on lap 19.
On the restart Miller would once again pull away, stretching out a 1.8-second lead with two laps remaining before another caution gave McIntosh a final shot for the win, but Miller was up to the challenge, winning by 0.771 seconds over McIntosh with Drake finishing third for a podium sweep for the KKM Toyota team.
With his runner-up showing on the night, McIntosh has now registered seven consecutive podium finishes, including six in the top two. He continues to lead the championship standings over second-place Justin Grant, who placed fourth in the CB Industries Toyota.
The USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Series is back in action on September 18 at Eldora Speedway.
“The KKM team is doing a phenomenal job on the wrenches right now. Everything just seems to be clicking right now. I’m feeling the best I ever have in this car. It wouldn’t be possible without this whole KKM crew working super hard every single week and making sure to give me a great piece. I kind of messed up on some of those restarts and was getting a little nervous, but luckily on the last restart, I hit the bottom good and slid myself. I wasn’t really worrying about Cannon, it was more just making sure I was hitting my marks. I feel great going into these next races. The car is phenomenal. None of this would be possible without my whole family and everyone who supports me – Toyota Racing and SoundGear.”
- Gavin Miller, KKM SoundGear Toyota
Gavin Miller – 1st
Cannon McIntosh – 2nd
Kale Drake – 3rd
Justin Grant – 4th
Daison Pursley – 7th
Steven Snyder – 10th
Jacob Denney – 11th
Brecken Reese – 13th
Rylan Gray – 14th
Zach Wigal – 15th
Colton Robinson – 16th
Mack Leopard – 19th
Drake Edwards – 21st
Mark Chisholm – 23rd
Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. for nearly 70 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our nearly 1,500 dealerships.
Toyota directly employs nearly 48,000 people in the U.S. who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of more than 35 million cars and trucks at our 11 manufacturing plants. In 2025, Toyota’s plant in North Carolina began to assemble automotive batteries for electrified vehicles.
Through its Driving Possibilities initiative, the Toyota USA Foundation has committed to creating innovative educational programs within, and in partnership with, historically underserved communities near the company’s U.S. operating sites.
For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.