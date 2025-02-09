Red-hot Miller Wins at Angell Park to Sweep USAC Weekend

SUN PRAIRIE, Wisc. (August 31, 2025) – Gavin Miller took the lead on lap three and led the final 38 laps in winning the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Series’ 40th annual Firemen’s Nationals at Angell Park Speedway. Miller swept both USAC events of the weekend after winning at Bloomington Speedway on Friday night.

The victory is the third for Miller in the last four USAC events. It also marks his fifth overall national midget feature triumph in 2025, having won in all three national series.

Starting from the third spot, Miller would overtake leader Brecken Reese and Keith Kunz Motorsports (KKM) teammate Kale Drake on a lap three restart and from that point on, the Allentown, Pennsylvania native would dominate on the way to taking home the $10,000 first prize.

By lap four, KKM’s Cannon McIntosh would move up to second, but was never able to reel in Miller, who pulled out to a 3.048-second lead by lap 14. McIntosh was able to close within one second after Miller hit heavy lapped traffic before a caution flag waved on lap 19.

On the restart Miller would once again pull away, stretching out a 1.8-second lead with two laps remaining before another caution gave McIntosh a final shot for the win, but Miller was up to the challenge, winning by 0.771 seconds over McIntosh with Drake finishing third for a podium sweep for the KKM Toyota team.

With his runner-up showing on the night, McIntosh has now registered seven consecutive podium finishes, including six in the top two. He continues to lead the championship standings over second-place Justin Grant, who placed fourth in the CB Industries Toyota.

The USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Series is back in action on September 18 at Eldora Speedway.