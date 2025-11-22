Denney Earns Runner-up Finish In Chase Johnson Classic at Merced

MERCED, Calif. (November 22, 2025) – Jacob Denney placed second to lead Toyota at the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Series’ Chase Johnson Classic at Merced Speedway Saturday night.

Denney would dominate much of Saturday’s 30-lap main event, going straight to the lead on lap one and immediately beginning to pull away from the field. By lap nine, the Keith Kunz Motorsports (KKM) driver had opened up a full straightaway lead before a caution would bunch the field with Carson Macedo, Corey Day, Logan Seavey and Drake Edwards rounding out the top five.

Denney picked up right where he left off when the field went back to green and by the midway point, he had opened up a 1.8-second lead over Day. With no signs of slowing down, Denney appeared to be on the way to his fourth USAC win of the season only to see another caution fly with just seven laps remaining as he led the field by 1.868 seconds.

After a red flag one lap later, Denney would lead the field back to the green with six laps left. Behind him, Seavey had moved up to second and began to close the gap in the waning laps. With just two circuits remaining, Seavey went high through turns three and four and would push past Denney coming to the white flag and on to the win with Denney claiming the runner-up spot. Behind them, Macedo would place fourth and Edwards came home in fifth to give Toyota three of the top five finishers on the night.

Cannon McIntosh placed sixth, overcoming a flip early in his heat race which forced him to earn his way into the feature by winning the semi. With the sixth place finish he has stretched his championship lead to 64 points over fellow Toyota driver Justin Grant with just two races remaining this season.

The USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Series closes out the 2025 campaign with Tuesday’s feature at Bakersfield Speedway at Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway, followed by the 84th running of the ARP Turkey Night Grand Prix next Saturday night at Ventura Raceway.

“I knew I had to pick up my pace on the restart. I hadn’t really seen anyone running up top all race. Logan just caught me off-guard coming to the white. At that point, there was really nothing I could do. There wasn’t that many places you could run. I just have to thank JBL, Toyota, Keith Kunz, Pete Willoughby and the entire KKM team.”

- Jacob Denney, KKM JBL Audio Toyota

Toyota-Powered Drivers Merced Saturday Results

Jacob Denney – 2nd

Carson Macedo – 4th

Drake Edwards – 5th

Cannon McIntosh – 6th

Kale Drake – 8th

Tanner Carrick – 10th

Justin Grant – 13th

Daison Pursley – 15th

Gavin Miller – 21st

Colton Robinson – 22nd

Brandon Carr – 24th

Steven Snyder – 25th

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. for nearly 70 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our nearly 1,500 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs nearly 48,000 people in the U.S. who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of more than 35 million cars and trucks at our 11 manufacturing plants. In 2025, Toyota’s plant in North Carolina began to assemble automotive batteries for electrified vehicles.

Through its Driving Possibilities initiative, the Toyota USA Foundation has committed to creating innovative educational programs within, and in partnership with, historically underserved communities near the company’s U.S. operating sites.

For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.