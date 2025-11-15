Pursley Drives Toyota To Victory in Hangtown 100 at Placerville

PLACERVILLE, Calif. (November 15, 2025) – Daison Pursley took the lead on lap 96 of 100 and went on to win the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Series’ Hangtown 100 at Placerville Speedway Saturday night. Rookie Steven Snyder finished second to give Toyota drivers a one-two finish on the night.

It was the second consecutive USAC victory for Pursley after winning the 4-Crown Nationals title at Eldora.

Five Toyota drivers were caught up in an opening lap incident in turn three with Jacob Denney, Justin Grant, Carson Macedo, Gavin Miller and Cannon McIntosh coming to a stop. Overall, each of the top five in the championship standings were collected. It would end Denney’s night and send the remaining cars to the back of the field.

On the following restart, World of Outlaws star Buddy Kofoid would take the lead and pace 15 of the first 16 laps before Corey Day would overtake him for the lead with Pursley in third. Kyle Larson would eventually get past both Pursley and Kofoid to climb to second with Pursley following him past Kofoid.

Larson would take over the top spot on lap 44 and lead the next 52 laps before Pursley would close after a restart, pulling next to Larson as he went beneath him into turn one, only to hit some grease on the track, sliding up into Larson as the NASCAR champion would go over the curb, ending his night.

Pursley would bring the field back to green for lap 96 and hold off Snyder the rest of the way for the win. Grant and McIntosh recovered from the first-lap incident to place fifth and seventh respectively. Toyota-powered drivers would lead 72 of the 100 laps on the night.

Next up for the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Series is a Wednesday night feature at Plaza Park Raceway in Visalia, California.

“I felt like I had a run on Kyle and just hit the grease. I don’t want to win a race like that. It’s not how I race. I felt like I was able to race with him. I was just trying super hard. I just messed up and hit the grease.”

- Daison Pursley, CB Industries Avanti Toyota

Toyota-Powered Drivers Hangtown 100 Feature Results

Daison Pursley – 1st

Steven Snyder – 2nd

Justin Grant – 5th

Cannon McIntosh – 7th

Kale Drake – 10th

Tanner Carrick – 14th

Kyle Larson – 15th

Buddy Kofoid – 16th

Gavin Miller – 17th

Carson Macedo – 18th

Drake Edwards – 24th

Jacob Denney – 25th

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. for nearly 70 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our nearly 1,500 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs nearly 48,000 people in the U.S. who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of more than 35 million cars and trucks at our 11 manufacturing plants. In 2025, Toyota’s plant in North Carolina began to assemble automotive batteries for electrified vehicles.

Through its Driving Possibilities initiative, the Toyota USA Foundation has committed to creating innovative educational programs within, and in partnership with, historically underserved communities near the company’s U.S. operating sites.

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