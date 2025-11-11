Toyota Racing Dirt Driver Spotlight

Gavin Miller

Keith Kunz Motorsports/SoundGear – Toyota/LynK/Speedway Toyota

Age: 18

Hometown: Allentown, Pennsylvania

Keith Kunz Motorsports driver Gavin Miller enters the seven-race USAC California swing as the hottest driver on the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Series tour with three wins in the last six races. The 18-year-old has climbed up to fifth in points after going through some early-season struggles.



Q. Gavin, early in the season you were running well, but just couldn’t seem to break through into the USAC Winner’s Circle. How did you take that next step?

GM: I felt I was always right there in the beginning of the year, but things just didn’t seem to go our way. The more we put ourselves into position for success, it was bound to happen where we could click off some wins. I have to give the credit to my crew chief Beau Binder, who I started working with last October. We work well together. Lately I’ve been feeling really good and working at the shop with Beau has really helped. It’s been clicking pretty good.



Q. You had previously won in both Xtreme and POWRi this season, but how did it feel to start getting wins at the USAC level?

GM: When you start clicking off some USAC wins, you have to feel good. It makes you realize that you might have figured something out a little bit. Obviously, as I’m getting older, I’m starting to mature and learn from those mistakes I made when I was 16. Hopefully, we can continue to compete for wins the rest of the season.



Q. How did you get together with Keith Kunz Motorsports?

GM: I was running micros in Pennsylvania and raced there for a year. Then we called Keith one day telling him we were hoping to run micros with him. So, we began the relationship in micros when I was 15 and then I transitioned to try to get my feet wet in the midgets. Ever since then it’s definitely been a big learning curve.



Q. So who were the drivers you looked up to when you were growing up?

GM: Probably Rico Abreu and Christopher Bell. I’d go run quarter midgets at Eldora as a kid and then go watch them from the stands. I just always wanted to be on that stage.



Q. What’s your long-term goal?

GM: My long-term goal is sprint cars. In Pennsylvania that’s kind of what the racing world is all about. If you heard someone from Pennsylvania was running a midget, you’d think that doesn’t make any sense. I’m just trying to go through the ranks and prove myself and try to get to the next step.



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