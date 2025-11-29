Toyota’s McIntosh Wins USAC Title, Completes Midget Triple Crown

VENTURA, Calif. (November 29, 2025) – Toyota driver Cannon McIntosh clinched his first USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget League title with a 15th place finish at the Turkey Night Grand Prix and became the first driver ever to win a championship in all three national midget series. McIntosh had previously won championships in 2024 in both Xtreme and POWRi.

The Bixby, Oklahoma native led the USAC series with five victories, as well as earning 10 top three podium finishes and 14 top five finishes in 23 USAC events this season. Overall, he has now won 56 national midget feature events.

"Congratulations to Cannon McIntosh and the Keith Kunz Motorsports team in earning the 2025 USAC National Midget Championship " said Tyler Gibbs, president of Toyota Racing Development (TRD) U.S.A. "We’re proud to have had Cannon as a part of the Toyota team since he was 15. For him to win all three major national midget championships and register almost 60 national feature wins has earned him his rightful place in midget racing history. I can't say enough about Keith Kunz Motorsports as well for sweeping all three national titles in 2025."

- Tyler Gibbs, president of Toyota Racing Development (TRD) U.S.A.

The USAC title gives the Keith Kunz Motorsports team and Toyota a sweep of the three national championships in 2025 after Jacob Denney earned the Xtreme and POWRi titles.

With McIntosh’s championship, Toyota-powered drivers have now won 11 USAC titles including five in the last six years and 23 overall national midget series championships since 2013.

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for nearly 70 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs nearly 64,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 49 million cars and trucks at our 14 manufacturing plants. In spring 2025, Toyota’s plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 32 electrified options.

For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.