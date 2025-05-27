McIntosh Wins Xtreme Outlaw Midget Roundup In Shortened Weekend

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Race Results
Cannon McIntosh wins at Airport Raceway, earning his third midget win of 2025 as Toyota drivers continue to dominate national midget competition.
GARDEN CITY, Kan. (May 26, 2025) – Toyota driver Cannon McIntosh took the lead from Hayden Wise on lap 15 of 25 and went on to win Saturday’s Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series Midget Roundup feature at Airport Raceway in Garden City, Kansas. The second half of the weekend doubleheader was cancelled Sunday due to rain.
The win is the third overall of the season for McIntosh, the defending Xtreme Outlaw champion. He has now won a race in each of the three national midget series in 2025. To date, seven different Toyota-powered drivers have combined for 16 wins in the first 19 national midget feature events this year.
Wise began the night on the pole and immediately took the lead while McIntosh quickly began to move through the field after starting fifth. By the end of lap one, McIntosh had climbed into third place and then overtook Corbin Rueschenberg for second place on lap seven.
Up front, the 14-year-old Wise would stretch her lead out to over 1.5 seconds through the midway point of the race before hitting lapped traffic. McIntosh would quickly close in and go low coming out of turn four as Wise went high, passing her for the lead on lap 15.
McIntosh would never relinquish the top spot over the final 10 laps to gain a series-high 12th Xtreme Outlaw Series career win. Toyota drivers captured two more top-five finishing positions with Gavin Miller placing third, and Wise coming home in fourth.
Toyota drivers hold down the top three spots in the championship hunt after five races with Jacob Denney holding a 57-point lead over Chase McDermand with Miller in third.
The Toyota national midget racing program returns to the track for a pair of races at Coles County Speedway co-sanctioned by Xtreme Outlaw Midgets and the POWRi National Midget League May 30-31.
"It’s not always about being the fastest car or driver, even though I think we were the best car out there. I felt like you had to make the right moves early in the race, then falling in line and trying to pick off the traffic. You had to be there to capitalize once the leader got into traffic and make consistent laps at the end. I owe it to the entire KKM team, Mobil 1, Toyota and my family for making this possible.”
-Cannon McIntosh, KKM Mobil 1 Toyota
Cannon McIntosh – 1st
Gavin Miller – 3rd
Hayden Wise – 4th
Chase McDermand – 6th
Alex Karpowicz – 7th
Jacob Denney – 8th
Brandon Carr – 13th
Colton Robinson – 17th
Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for nearly 70 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.
Toyota directly employs nearly 64,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 49 million cars and trucks at our 14 manufacturing plants. In spring 2025, Toyota’s plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 32 electrified options.
For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.