McIntosh Wins Xtreme Outlaw Midget Roundup In Shortened Weekend

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (May 26, 2025) – Toyota driver Cannon McIntosh took the lead from Hayden Wise on lap 15 of 25 and went on to win Saturday’s Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series Midget Roundup feature at Airport Raceway in Garden City, Kansas. The second half of the weekend doubleheader was cancelled Sunday due to rain.

The win is the third overall of the season for McIntosh, the defending Xtreme Outlaw champion. He has now won a race in each of the three national midget series in 2025. To date, seven different Toyota-powered drivers have combined for 16 wins in the first 19 national midget feature events this year.

Wise began the night on the pole and immediately took the lead while McIntosh quickly began to move through the field after starting fifth. By the end of lap one, McIntosh had climbed into third place and then overtook Corbin Rueschenberg for second place on lap seven.

Up front, the 14-year-old Wise would stretch her lead out to over 1.5 seconds through the midway point of the race before hitting lapped traffic. McIntosh would quickly close in and go low coming out of turn four as Wise went high, passing her for the lead on lap 15.

McIntosh would never relinquish the top spot over the final 10 laps to gain a series-high 12th Xtreme Outlaw Series career win. Toyota drivers captured two more top-five finishing positions with Gavin Miller placing third, and Wise coming home in fourth.

Toyota drivers hold down the top three spots in the championship hunt after five races with Jacob Denney holding a 57-point lead over Chase McDermand with Miller in third.

The Toyota national midget racing program returns to the track for a pair of races at Coles County Speedway co-sanctioned by Xtreme Outlaw Midgets and the POWRi National Midget League May 30-31.