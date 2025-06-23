McIntosh Earns 50th Win, Denney Drives Last-to-First as Toyota Drivers Sweep Xtreme-POWRI Challenge Series Doubleheader At I-55

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Race Results
Cannon McIntosh and Jacob Denney sweep the Xtreme-POWRI doubleheader at I-55, as Toyota earns its 23rd national midget feature win of the 2025 season.
PEVELY, Mo. (June 22, 2025) – Cannon McIntosh earned his 50th career national midget feature win on Friday night and Jacob Denney followed with a drive from last to first on Saturday as Toyota drivers combined to sweep the Xtreme-POWRI Challenge Series doubleheader at I-55 Federated Auto Parts Raceway Park in Pevely, Missouri, this weekend.
Toyota-powered drivers have now earned 23 national midget feature wins in 2025.
In Friday night’s feature, starting from the seventh spot McIntosh would master the high side of the track, reeling in Zach Daum to take the lead on lap seven. From that point on, it was all McIntosh as he stretched out a lead of more than 3.5 seconds to win for the third time in the last four Xtreme events. Karter Sarff would finish second, with Gavin Miller in third to give Toyota-powered drivers a podium sweep for the night.
“I knew the top was going to be good, but I fell in line on the bottom early,” relayed McIntosh after Friday’s win. “But after a few laps I knew that it was time to go. When I got to the top, I knew it was good right away. Hats off to the Keith Kunz Motorsports (KKM) crew, Mobil 1 and Toyota. We’ve been struggling a little bit lately. We’ve been close, but just not good enough to win until tonight.”
- Cannon McIntosh
Saturday night’s feature would see an amazing drive through the field by Denney, culminating with a late pass for the victory in the 25-lap event.
Fresh off Friday night’s win, McIntosh would take the lead on the opening lap with teammate Miller behind him, while meanwhile Denney would start 24th after mechanical issues sidelined him during his heat race but would climb into the top 15 by lap three. By lap 11, Denney had moved into the top 10.
Upfront, Sarff would reel in the two leaders as they entered into heavy lapped traffic as the race crossed the halfway point and then pull a crossover move going into turn one to take the lead on lap 15. Sarff would start to pull away, but his lead would prove to be short-lived as he biked it through turns three and four on lap 18, eventually flipping the car. He was able to get out under his own power, but it would be the end of his night with McIntosh reclaiming the top spot, followed by Miller and the hard-charging Denney.
Denney would drive by Miller on the restart and begin his battle with McIntosh for the lead. The KKM duo would throw slide jobs at one another before Denney would eventually take the top spot on lap 23 with a slider between turns one and two. Denney would open up a comfortable lead over the final two laps to take the win – his eighth national midget feature triumph of the season. McIntosh would hold on to second, while Miller placed third, Chase McDermand was fourth and Colton Robinson came home in fifth.
“I have to thank everyone with the whole KKM team who helped us get it back together,” said Denney afterward. “We had to switch everything around. I knew I had a good car and didn’t have any time to waste. I kept sliding guys and catch another one on the next straightaway. It’s really unfortunate what happened to Karter, but I really needed that. Thanks to JBL, Toyota, my mom and dad, Keith Kunz, Pete Willoughby, and everyone who makes this possible.”
- Jacob Denney
The Toyota national midget racing program heads to Indianapolis for the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Series’ BC 39 at The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway July 1-2.\
Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for nearly 70 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships. Toyota directly employs nearly 64,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 49 million cars and trucks at our 14 manufacturing plants. In spring 2025, Toyota’s plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 32 electrified options.
For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.