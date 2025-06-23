McIntosh Earns 50th Win, Denney Drives Last-to-First as Toyota Drivers Sweep Xtreme-POWRI Challenge Series Doubleheader At I-55

Saturday night’s feature would see an amazing drive through the field by Denney, culminating with a late pass for the victory in the 25-lap event.

Fresh off Friday night’s win, McIntosh would take the lead on the opening lap with teammate Miller behind him, while meanwhile Denney would start 24th after mechanical issues sidelined him during his heat race but would climb into the top 15 by lap three. By lap 11, Denney had moved into the top 10.

Upfront, Sarff would reel in the two leaders as they entered into heavy lapped traffic as the race crossed the halfway point and then pull a crossover move going into turn one to take the lead on lap 15. Sarff would start to pull away, but his lead would prove to be short-lived as he biked it through turns three and four on lap 18, eventually flipping the car. He was able to get out under his own power, but it would be the end of his night with McIntosh reclaiming the top spot, followed by Miller and the hard-charging Denney.

Denney would drive by Miller on the restart and begin his battle with McIntosh for the lead. The KKM duo would throw slide jobs at one another before Denney would eventually take the top spot on lap 23 with a slider between turns one and two. Denney would open up a comfortable lead over the final two laps to take the win – his eighth national midget feature triumph of the season. McIntosh would hold on to second, while Miller placed third, Chase McDermand was fourth and Colton Robinson came home in fifth.