Denney Sweeps Xtreme Outlaw Oklahoma Swing

TULSA, Okla. (July 27, 2025) – Jacob Denney swept the Xtreme Outlaw Series “Oklahoma Swing” this weekend with victories at Arrowhead Speedway on Friday and Tulsa Speedway Saturday. Both nights’ would see Keith Kunz Motorsports (KKM) Toyota drivers sweep the podium as Cannon McIntosh placed second and Gavin Miller was third in each feature event.

Denney has now won six of the 12 Xtreme races this season and overall has registered 10 national midget feature victories in 2025, his first full season with KKM.

On Friday, rookie Colton Robinson would lead the early going, pulling out to almost a second and a half lead before a caution flag on lap 10 would bunch the field with Chase McDermand running second and Denney third.

Denney would quickly move into second and begin a battle with Robinson only to see another yellow wave on lap 15. On the restart, Robinson would jump the cushion entering Turn 1, giving Denney the lead with McIntosh moving into second. After starting tenth, McIntosh would remain right on Denney’s tail the remainder of the 25-lap event but would have to settle for second behind his teammate, with Miller claiming the final podium position.

In Saturday’s feature, Miller and McDermand started on the front row, Miller would take the early lead with Denney passing McDermand for second place. Denney would then take advantage of a lap 6 caution flag, taking the lead on the restart by sliding Miller for the lead through turns 3 and 4.

Things were heating up behind Denney as McIntosh would quickly climb through the field after qualifying seventh, passing McDermand for third place on the restart, then overtaking Miller on Lap 10 for second place as he closed on the leader.

On Lap 13, McIntosh slid Denney through Turns 1-2 to take the lead. Denney came right back, though, driving past him coming out Turn 2 to retake the lead and that’s how things would finish with Denney taking the checkered, with McIntosh and Miller again claiming the second and third spots.

With the two victories, Denney has opened up a 133-point lead over Miller with defending series champion McIntosh in third just two points out of second.

The Toyota national midget racing program heads to I-55 Federated Auto Parts Raceway Park in Peveley, Missouri, August 1-2 for a pair of races co-sanctioned by Xtreme Outlaw and POWRi.