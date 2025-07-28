Denney Sweeps Xtreme Outlaw Oklahoma Swing

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Race Results
Jacob Denney sweeps Xtreme Outlaw Series in Oklahoma; Toyota drivers claim full podium both nights as Denney extends points lead.
TULSA, Okla. (July 27, 2025) – Jacob Denney swept the Xtreme Outlaw Series “Oklahoma Swing” this weekend with victories at Arrowhead Speedway on Friday and Tulsa Speedway Saturday. Both nights’ would see Keith Kunz Motorsports (KKM) Toyota drivers sweep the podium as Cannon McIntosh placed second and Gavin Miller was third in each feature event.
Denney has now won six of the 12 Xtreme races this season and overall has registered 10 national midget feature victories in 2025, his first full season with KKM.
On Friday, rookie Colton Robinson would lead the early going, pulling out to almost a second and a half lead before a caution flag on lap 10 would bunch the field with Chase McDermand running second and Denney third.
Denney would quickly move into second and begin a battle with Robinson only to see another yellow wave on lap 15. On the restart, Robinson would jump the cushion entering Turn 1, giving Denney the lead with McIntosh moving into second. After starting tenth, McIntosh would remain right on Denney’s tail the remainder of the 25-lap event but would have to settle for second behind his teammate, with Miller claiming the final podium position.
In Saturday’s feature, Miller and McDermand started on the front row, Miller would take the early lead with Denney passing McDermand for second place. Denney would then take advantage of a lap 6 caution flag, taking the lead on the restart by sliding Miller for the lead through turns 3 and 4.
Things were heating up behind Denney as McIntosh would quickly climb through the field after qualifying seventh, passing McDermand for third place on the restart, then overtaking Miller on Lap 10 for second place as he closed on the leader.
On Lap 13, McIntosh slid Denney through Turns 1-2 to take the lead. Denney came right back, though, driving past him coming out Turn 2 to retake the lead and that’s how things would finish with Denney taking the checkered, with McIntosh and Miller again claiming the second and third spots.
With the two victories, Denney has opened up a 133-point lead over Miller with defending series champion McIntosh in third just two points out of second.
The Toyota national midget racing program heads to I-55 Federated Auto Parts Raceway Park in Peveley, Missouri, August 1-2 for a pair of races co-sanctioned by Xtreme Outlaw and POWRi.
“I knew I had to make the pass quickly on Colton, because Cannon was going to be all over us. So, I got by Colton through (Turns) 1 and 2, Cannon slid me, I crossed him over, and kind of ran for my life after that. It was technical out there. It looked like a nice and easy cushion to run, but once you got in it, you either get super tight or you’d be too free being below it.”
- Jacob Denney, JBL Audio Toyota (On Friday’s win)
“I turned it all the way up as far as I could go and as hard as I could drive it the rest of the race (after retaking the lead from McIntosh). So, I knew I had the car to do it, I just couldn’t be the one to let it go. That’s a testament to KKM for giving me a great piece every night.”
- Jacob Denney, JBL Audio Toyota (On Saturday’s win)
“Qualifying put us behind a little bit these last couple of races. We’re really keeping our heads down, believing in this package, not giving up as either night went on, and that’s what we did. All in all, it was good fight really. Another great effort from this KKM crew. Thanks to Mobil 1 and Toyota for making this happen.”
- Cannon McIntosh, Mobil 1 Toyota
Jacob Denney 1st
Cannon McIntosh 2nd
Gavin Miller 3rd
Colton Robinson 5th
Hayden Wise 8th
Kameron Key 9th
Alex Karpowicz 17th
Chase McDermand 20th
Brandon Carr 23rd
Toyota Saturday Feature Results
Jacob Denney 1st
Cannon McIntosh 2nd
Gavin Miller 3rd
Kameron Key 4th
Chase McDermand 6th
Colton Robinson 9th
Alex Karpowicz 11th
Hayden Wise 18th
Brandon Carr 19th
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