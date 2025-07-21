McDermand, Denney Score Podium Finishes to Lead Toyota in Xtreme Outlaw At Spoon River Speedway

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Race Results
Chase McDermand and Jacob Denney finish 2nd and 3rd at Spoon River as Toyota drivers earn four top-five spots in Friday’s Xtreme Outlaw Series feature.
LEWISTOWN, Ill. (July 20, 2025) – Chase McDermand placed second, with Jacob Denney coming home in third to lead Toyota in the Xtreme Outlaw Series Friday night feature at Spoon River Speedway. The second night of the weekend’s scheduled double-header on Saturday was cancelled due to inclement weather.
In Friday night’s 25-lap feature, McDermand ran third early before eventually passing fellow Toyota-powered driver Karter Sarff and then proceeded to close on race leader Joe B. Miller. He closed to less than half a second as the laps began to wind down, but his quest for the win would be thwarted when the leaders ran into heavy lapped traffic in the final five laps. The runner-up finish marked his seventh top-five showing in 10 races this season.
Denney, who was the fast qualifier and top point scorer in preparation for the feature, would climb from sixth to third to round out the podium. His Keith Kunz Motorsports’ teammates Gavin Miller and Cannon McIntosh also would earn top-five finishes on the night.
Denney continues to lead the Xtreme Outlaw point standings with a 74-point advantage over second place McDermand with 14 races remaining.
The Toyota national midget racing program heads to Oklahoma for a pair of Xtreme Outlaw events next weekend, kicking off Friday at Arrowhead Speedway in Colcord, before moving to the Tulsa Speedway on Saturday night.
“First of all, I’m glad that we got a solid run. Just finally glad to be able to get another podium. We’re slowly gaining on this thing, but Joe could carry a little bit more momentum through the corner with a little bit higher exit, and if I got a little bit too high on exit, I would lose a little bit of ground. It’s like I got to him but couldn’t really capitalize with the way the track was on the bottom there.”
- Chase McDermand
Chase McDermand 2nd
|Jacob Denney 3rd
Gavin Miller 4th
Cannon McIntosh 5th
Karter Sarff 6th
Kameron Key 7th
Brandon Carr 8th
Colton Robinson 9th
Alex Karpowicz 10th
Hayden Wise 14th
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