McDermand, Denney Score Podium Finishes to Lead Toyota in Xtreme Outlaw At Spoon River Speedway

LEWISTOWN, Ill. (July 20, 2025) – Chase McDermand placed second, with Jacob Denney coming home in third to lead Toyota in the Xtreme Outlaw Series Friday night feature at Spoon River Speedway. The second night of the weekend’s scheduled double-header on Saturday was cancelled due to inclement weather.

In Friday night’s 25-lap feature, McDermand ran third early before eventually passing fellow Toyota-powered driver Karter Sarff and then proceeded to close on race leader Joe B. Miller. He closed to less than half a second as the laps began to wind down, but his quest for the win would be thwarted when the leaders ran into heavy lapped traffic in the final five laps. The runner-up finish marked his seventh top-five showing in 10 races this season.

Denney, who was the fast qualifier and top point scorer in preparation for the feature, would climb from sixth to third to round out the podium. His Keith Kunz Motorsports’ teammates Gavin Miller and Cannon McIntosh also would earn top-five finishes on the night.

Denney continues to lead the Xtreme Outlaw point standings with a 74-point advantage over second place McDermand with 14 races remaining.

The Toyota national midget racing program heads to Oklahoma for a pair of Xtreme Outlaw events next weekend, kicking off Friday at Arrowhead Speedway in Colcord, before moving to the Tulsa Speedway on Saturday night.