Denney Wins at Clyde Martin Memorial Speedway; Clinches Appalachian Midget Week Title

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Race Results
Jacob Denney wins at Clyde Martin Memorial to clinch Appalachian Midget Week title with two wins and four podiums; expands Xtreme Outlaw points lead.
NEWMANSTOWN, Pa. (August 9, 2025) – Jacob Denney took the lead late and went on to win the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series feature at Clyde Martin Memorial Speedway Saturday night and capture the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series four-race Appalachian Midget Week title. Overall, Denney finished the week with two wins, a second and a third in the four Pennsylvania races.
Denney kicked off the week’s activities with a dominating win on Wednesday at Action Track USA, taking the lead on lap five of 30 and never relinquishing the top spot. Cannon McIntosh finished second with Gavin Miller third in a Keith Kunz Motorsports (KKM) podium sweep. It was Denney’s seventh Xtreme Outlaw Series win of the season, breaking the series single-season record.
The week’s festivities then moved on to Linda’s Speedway where Toyota-powered Michael Faccinto led the first 20 laps of 30 before being passed by eventual winner Kyle Jones. Denney would eventually finish second, followed by McIntosh and Faccinto.
On Friday night, it was Miller turning in a dominating performance in his home state at Path Valley Speedway. After setting a new track record in qualifying, he then led all 30 laps of the feature, with Chase McDermand finishing second and Denney placing third in a Toyota one-two-three finish.
In Saturday night’s finale in Newmanstown, Denney would close out the week’s activities just as he started – with record-breaking win on the way to clinching the $5,000 bonus for winning the Appalachian Midget Week title. In addition, Hayden Wise would register a career-best third-place finish. The 14-year-old rookie took top qualifier honors earlier in the night.
For much of the night, it looked like another Toyota driver, Steven Snyder, might earn his first national midget feature win as he led most of the first 25 laps before his left rear tire went down with just five laps remaining. At the same time, second place Cannon McIntosh would park his car for the night with a broken rear end. That handed the lead to Denney, who would lead the final five laps for the victory.
Denney now has recorded eight wins in 13 Xtreme events this season and 12 overall national midget feature triumphs in 2025. He’s expanded his Xtreme championship lead to over 200 points with just six races remaining.
The Toyota national midget racing program next heads to Macon, Illinois, for a pair of POWRi National Midget League events at Macon Speedway, August 22-23.
“I got a break at the end with Steven and Cannon going out. I got going really well and started reeling them in, but it would have been hard to get by them. That was probably the hardest track I’ve run on all year. It took me halfway through the feature before I got rolling and was able to run the top properly. I have to thank everyone on this KKM team, JBL, Toyota and everyone that makes this possible.”
- Jacob Denney, Keith Kunz Motorsports JBL Audio Toyota
Jacob Denney 1st
Cannon McIntosh 2nd
Gavin Miller 3rd
Michael Faccinto 4th
Colton Robinson 5th
Hayden Wise 6th
Alex Karpowicz 9th
Chase McDermand 11th
Brandon Carr 13th
Kameron Key 14th
Jacob Denney 2nd
Cannon McIntosh 3rd
Michael Faccinto 4th
Gavin Miller 5th
Kameron Key 6th
Alex Karpowicz 7th
Brandon Carr 8th
Hayden Wise 9th
Chase McDermand 10th
Colton Robinson 11th
Gavin Miller 1st
Chase McDermand 2nd
Jacob Denney 3rd
Michael Faccinto 5th
Hayden Wise 6th
Colton Robinson 7th
Brandon Carr 8th
Kameron Key 10th
Alex Karpowicz 12th
Cannon McIntosh 13th
Jacob Denney 1st
Hayden Wise 3rd
Brandon Carr 4th
Alex Karpowicz 6th
Kameron Key 7th
Gavin Miller 8th
Michael Faccinto 9th
Chase McDermand 10th
Colton Robinson 15th
Steven Snyder 16th
Cannon McIntosh 17th
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