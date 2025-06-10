Denney, McDermand Lead Toyota in Xtreme Outlaw at Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (October 5, 2025) – Jacob Denney placed second with Chase McDermand finishing third to lead Toyota in the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series at Jacksonville Speedway Saturday night.

Denney has now registered 13 consecutive top three podium finishes and has 19 top five showings in 21 Xtreme events this season. He has stretched his championship lead to 358 points over Keith Kunz Motorsports (KKM) teammate Gavin Miller with just two races remaining.

Denney started the race from fifth only to fall back out of the top five in the early going but started a charge through the field just before the midway point of the 30-lap feature. By lap 15, he moved into the top three behind eventual race winner Trevor Cline and McDermand.

Denney would move past McDermand on lap 19 after an epic battle that saw the two Toyota-powered drivers run side-by-side for three laps. The fight for second allowed Cline to pull out to a full straightaway advantage, but Denney would quickly begin to track him down. He would close the gap to just 0.2 seconds heading into the final lap, but lapped traffic would play a role and while Denney would pull up side-by-side with Cline in turn four, he wasn’t able to complete the pass with Cline winning and Denney and McDermand rounding out the top three.

KKM’s Kale Drake would place fourth, while Colton Robinson would finish seventh, with Miller, who was caught up in an opening lap incident, coming home in eighth, one spot ahead of Kameron Key as Toyota-powered drivers captured seven of the top 10 finishing positions.

The Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series closes out the season with a pair of races at Millbridge Speedway in Salisbury, North Carolina, November 3-4.