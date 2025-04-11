Sarff, Denney Earn Wins at Millbridge To Close Out Xtreme Outlaw Midget Season

SALISBURY, N.C. (November 5, 2025) – Karter Sarff took home his fourth win of the season on Monday and newly-crowned series champion Jacob Denney closed out the season by taking home the victory on Tuesday as Toyota-powered drivers swept the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series double-header at Millbridge Speedway.

Tuesday’s win was Denney’s 11th of the season, establishing a new series record. Overall, five Toyota drivers combined to win 20 Xtreme events in 2025.

Kicking off the action on Monday night, 15-year-old Hayden Wise would take command early, leading the first nine laps with Denney running in second before both were caught up in an incident with lapped traffic ahead of them. Each would be able to continue, but their shot at a victory was gone.

Cannon McIntosh would inherit the lead and comfortably pace the field for much of the race, while behind him a hard-charging Sarff would climb from his ninth starting position up to second by lap 20 and begin to close in on McIntosh. The two drivers traded sliders for the lead on lap 26 before Sarff would take the lead down the backstraight on lap 27. After that, it was all Sarff with McIntosh coming home second in a Toyota one-two finish.

In Tuesday night’s season finale, rising NASCAR star Brent Crews led the first 12 laps of the 35-lap feature before getting caught up in a seven-car pile-up with lapped traffic. That would hand the lead over to Denney, who would quickly pull away. A late-race caution would bunch the field with Sarff making a late challenge for the lead, but Denney would hold on for the win. Sarff finished second, while Kameron Key was third as Toyota-powered drivers swept the podium.

With the win, Denney registered 14 top three podium finishes in the season’s final 15 races and totaled 20 top five showings in 23 Xtreme events this season in earning the series championship. Denney’s Keith Kunz Motorsports teammate Gavin Miller placed second in points, with Key finishing third.