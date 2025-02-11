Toyota’s Denney Earns Second Midget National Championship With Xtreme Title

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Jacob Denney wins the Xtreme Outlaw title at Millbridge, becoming just the third driver to claim two national midget championships in one season.
SALISBURY, N.C. (November 4, 2025) – Toyota driver Jacob Denney wrapped up the Xtreme Outlaw Series title with his 11th win of the season at Millbridge Speedway Tuesday night. With the Xtreme crown, Denney becomes just the third driver ever to win two national midget championships in the same season joining Cannon McIntosh and Brad Kuhn.
Denney led the series with his 11 victories and 20 top five finishes in 23 Xtreme Outlaw national events in the Keith Kunz Motorsports (KKM) JBL Audio Toyota.
“Winning the Xtreme title is what we set out to do this year,” said Denney. “It’s really challenging, but we started out on the right foot, and we were able to build up a pretty good lead. So, we’ve been able to just focus on winning races and not really worry about the championship. It’s really been enjoyable. This is what you’re expected to do at KKM – win championships and win races. They give me everything I need to get it done. I can’t thank the entire KKM team, Toyota and JBL Audio enough for giving me this opportunity.”
It is the third straight Xtreme Outlaw title for a Toyota-powered driver, as Denney joins fellow KKM drivers McIntosh and Jade Avedisian as series champions.
“It's amazing to think this is Jacob's first season with the Keith Kunz Motorsports team and he's already secured two national championships and is in the hunt for a third" said Tyler Gibbs, president of Toyota Racing Development (TRD) U.S.A. "To win 16 national events with seven USAC races still to go is a testament to both his ability and to those of Keith, Pete Willoughby and the entire KKM team."
In addition to securing the POWRi and Xtreme championships, Denney currently sits fourth in the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget series point standings, just 72 points behind McIntosh and will attempt to become the first driver in midget car racing history to score three national championships in one season when USAC closes out their 2025 campaign with their seven-race Western Swing.
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