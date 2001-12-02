BUDDY KOFOID

Series competing in: World of Outlaws

Birthday: December 2, 2001

Hometown: Penngrove, California

When you’re not at the track, what are you doing? Traveling or hanging out at home before my next race

What is your favorite TV show? Yellowstone or Drive to Survive

What is your favorite meal? Shepherd’s Pie

What is your favorite gym/training exercise? Running

Favorite racing memory: First World of Outlaws win

When did you know you wanted to pursue a professional racing career? When I started racing go karts

What are your ultimate racing goals? Win a World of Outlaws championship and race full-time in NASCAR