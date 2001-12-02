BUDDY KOFOID
Series competing in: World of Outlaws
Birthday: December 2, 2001
Hometown: Penngrove, California
When you’re not at the track, what are you doing? Traveling or hanging out at home before my next race
What is your favorite TV show? Yellowstone or Drive to Survive
What is your favorite meal? Shepherd’s Pie
What is your favorite gym/training exercise? Running
Favorite racing memory: First World of Outlaws win
When did you know you wanted to pursue a professional racing career? When I started racing go karts
What are your ultimate racing goals? Win a World of Outlaws championship and race full-time in NASCAR