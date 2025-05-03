NASCAR O’REILLY SERIES

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RACE HIGHLIGHTS

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READ FULL ARTICLE
#11: Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, ampm Toyota Camry
Race Recap
Oct 11 2025
Hamlin makes history, claims Championship
#20: Brandon Jones, Joe Gibbs Racing, Menards/Spectracide Toyota Supra celebrates his win
Race Recap
Sep 27 2025
Jones wins in Kansas
Race Recap
Aug 31 2025
Briscoe wins Southern 500 in historic race for Toyota
Race Recap
May 03 2025
Heim Stellar Performance. Wins at Texas

Toyota NASCAR O’Reilly Series Race Car

Toyota Gazoo Racing
Engine
01

Engine

The Toyota GR Supra is powered by a 358 cubic inch (5.8 liter) pushrod V8 putting out 650-700 horsepower. The engine was designed by TRD but is built by Joe Gibbs Racing for Toyota’s two NASCAR Xfinity Series teams – Joe Gibbs Racing and Sam Hunt Racing.

Five Lugnuts
02

Five Lugnuts

Unlike the NASCAR Cup Series Next Gen Camry XSE, the NASCAR Xfinity Series Toyota GR Supra and the NASCAR Truck Series Toyota Tundra TRD Pro have the traditional five lugnut platform when attaching tires to the race car.

Transmission
03

Transmission

The GR Supra is fitted with a NASCAR-mandated nine-inch rear end with locking differential. A four-speed manual transmission is the intermediary between the final drive gear at the rear and the engine.

Composite body panel
04

Composite body panel

The new body panel uses a more durable composite material instead of metal. The Toyota GR Supra was designed to closely resemble its production counterpart as seen on Toyota’s showroom floors. It's bodywork is based on the production car's headlight shapes and core nose design.

Downforce
05

Downforce

The Xfinity Series car can generate over 2,400 pounds of downforce at 200 mph, due to a combination of wings, splitters and diffusers.

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2026 NASCAR O'REILLY SCHEDULE

DAYTONA INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY

DAYTONA INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY

United Rentals 300
Feb 14 - 2026

ECHOPARK SPEEDWAY

ECHOPARK SPEEDWAY

Bennett Transportation & Logistics 250
Feb 21 - 2026

CIRCUIT OF THE AMERICAS

CIRCUIT OF THE AMERICAS

Focused Health 250
Feb 28 - 2026

PHOENIX RACEWAY

PHOENIX RACEWAY

GOVX 200
Mar 07 - 2026

LAS VEGAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY

LAS VEGAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY

The LiUNA!
Mar 14 - 2026

DARLINGTON RACEWAY

DARLINGTON RACEWAY

Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200
Mar 21 - 2026

MARTINSVILLE SPEEDWAY

MARTINSVILLE SPEEDWAY

NFPA 250
Mar 28 - 2026

ROCKINGHAM SPEEDWAY

ROCKINGHAM SPEEDWAY

North Carolina Education Lottery 250 Presented by Black's Tire
Apr 04 - 2026

BRISTOL MOTOR SPEEDWAY

BRISTOL MOTOR SPEEDWAY

NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series Race at Bristol
Apr 11 - 2026

KANSAS SPEEDWAY

KANSAS SPEEDWAY

Kansas Lottery 300
Apr 18 - 2026

TALLADEGA SUPERSPEEDWAY

TALLADEGA SUPERSPEEDWAY

NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series Race at Talladega
Apr 25 - 2026

TEXAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY

TEXAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY

Andy's Frozen Custard 340
May 02 - 2026

WATKINS GLEN INTERNATIONAL

WATKINS GLEN INTERNATIONAL

Mission 200 at The Glen
May 09 - 2026

DOVER MOTOR SPEEDWAY

DOVER MOTOR SPEEDWAY

BetRivers 200
May 16 - 2026

CHARLOTTE MOTOR SPEEDWAY

CHARLOTTE MOTOR SPEEDWAY

NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series Race at Charlotte
May 23 - 2026

NASHVILLE SUPERSPEEDWAY

NASHVILLE SUPERSPEEDWAY

Tennessee Lottery 250
May 30 - 2026

POCONO RACEWAY

POCONO RACEWAY

MillerTech Battery 250 presented by KOA
Jun 13 - 2026

NAVAL BASE CORONADO

NAVAL BASE CORONADO

NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series Race at San Diego
Jun 20 - 2026

SONOMA RACEWAY

SONOMA RACEWAY

NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series Race at Sonoma
Jun 27 - 2026

CHICAGOLAND SPEEDWAY

CHICAGOLAND SPEEDWAY

NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series Race at Chicagoland
Jul 04 - 2026

ECHOPARK SPEEDWAY

ECHOPARK SPEEDWAY

Focused Health 250
Jul 11 - 2026

INDIANAPOLIS MOTOR SPEEDWAY

INDIANAPOLIS MOTOR SPEEDWAY

NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series Race at Indianapolis
Jul 25 - 2026

IOWA SPEEDWAY

IOWA SPEEDWAY

NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series Race at Iowa
Aug 08 - 2026

DAYTONA INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY

DAYTONA INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY

Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola
Aug 28 - 2026

DARLINGTON RACEWAY

DARLINGTON RACEWAY

NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series Fall Race at Darlington
Sep 05 - 2026

WORLD WIDE TECHNOLOGY RACEWAY

WORLD WIDE TECHNOLOGY RACEWAY

Nu Way 225 Sauced by Blues Hog
Sep 12 - 2026

BRISTOL MOTOR SPEEDWAY

BRISTOL MOTOR SPEEDWAY

Food City 300
Sep 18 - 2026

LAS VEGAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY

LAS VEGAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY

Focused Health 302
Oct 03 - 2026

CHARLOTTE MOTOR SPEEDWAY

CHARLOTTE MOTOR SPEEDWAY

Blue Cross NC 250
Oct 10 - 2026

PHOENIX RACEWAY

PHOENIX RACEWAY

NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series Playoff Race at Phoenix
Oct 17 - 2026

TALLADEGA SUPERSPEEDWAY

TALLADEGA SUPERSPEEDWAY

The Progress Group 250
Oct 24 - 2026

MARTINSVILLE SPEEDWAY

MARTINSVILLE SPEEDWAY

NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series Playoff Race at Martinsville
Oct 31 - 2026

HOMESTEAD-MIAMI SPEEDWAY

HOMESTEAD-MIAMI SPEEDWAY

NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series Championship Race
Nov 07 - 2026

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DRIVER STANDINGS

RANKING DRIVER POINTS
11TH

BRANDON JONES

 120
12TH

TAYLOR GRAY

 110
15TH

WILLIAM SAWALICH

 95
25TH

BRENT CREWS

 59
27TH

DEAN THOMPSON

 57
29TH

HARRISON BURTON

 52

MANUFACTURER STANDINGS

MANUFACTURER POINTS
CHEVROLET CHEVROLET 275
TOYOTA TOYOTA 127
FORD FORD 101

NASCAR O’REILLY SERIES DRIVERS

HARRISON BURTON

BRENT CREWS

TAYLOR GRAY

BRANDON JONES

WILLIAM SAWALICH

DEAN THOMPSON

ON-TRACK ACTION

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PERFORMANCE READY VEHICLES

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