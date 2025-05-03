Engine
The Toyota GR Supra is powered by a 358 cubic inch (5.8 liter) pushrod V8 putting out 650-700 horsepower. The engine was designed by TRD but is built by Joe Gibbs Racing for Toyota’s two NASCAR Xfinity Series teams – Joe Gibbs Racing and Sam Hunt Racing.
Five Lugnuts
Unlike the NASCAR Cup Series Next Gen Camry XSE, the NASCAR Xfinity Series Toyota GR Supra and the NASCAR Truck Series Toyota Tundra TRD Pro have the traditional five lugnut platform when attaching tires to the race car.
Transmission
The GR Supra is fitted with a NASCAR-mandated nine-inch rear end with locking differential. A four-speed manual transmission is the intermediary between the final drive gear at the rear and the engine.
Composite body panel
The new body panel uses a more durable composite material instead of metal. The Toyota GR Supra was designed to closely resemble its production counterpart as seen on Toyota’s showroom floors. It's bodywork is based on the production car's headlight shapes and core nose design.
Downforce
The Xfinity Series car can generate over 2,400 pounds of downforce at 200 mph, due to a combination of wings, splitters and diffusers.