NASCAR CUP SERIES

X / Y

RACE HIGHLIGHTS

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READ FULL ARTICLE
#11: Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Yahoo! Toyota Camry celebrates his win
Race Recap
Mar 16 2026
Hamlin claims second straight Vegas victory
#20: Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, Reser's Fine Foods Toyota Camry
Race Recap
Mar 09 2026
Christopher Bell Brings Home Runner-Up Finish at Phoenix
#45: Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, Chumba Casino Toyota Camry
Race Recap
Mar 02 2026
Reddick gets historic third straight win to start season
#45: Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, Pinnacle Toyota Camry celebrates his win
Race Recap
Feb 23 2026
Reddick goes back-to-back, wins in Atlanta

Toyota NASCAR Cup Race Car

Toyota Gazoo Racing
18-inch forged aluminum Wheels
01

18-inch forged aluminum Wheels

The Next-Gen Camry XSE features upgraded 18-inch forged aluminum wheels, replacing the previous model’s 15-inch steel wheels. The switch from steel to aluminum offsets the weight of the larger size with lighter material that can hold up under high-speed conditions.

One center lug nut
02

One center lug nut

Moving away from using five lug nuts to one center-lock design, the Next-Gen Camry XSE allows the larger 18-inch wheels to remain securely fastened to withstand higher torque.

Goodyear Eagle race rubber Tires
03

Goodyear Eagle race rubber Tires

The Goodyear Eagle race rubber tires closely mirror the high-performance tire for passenger cars alongside the 18-inch wheel diameter. The Goodyear Eagle race tires feature a softer tire compound and an inch-and-a-half wider footprint to help give drivers enhanced grip on the track.

Composite body panel
04

Composite body panel

The new body panel replaces metal with a stronger more durable composite material. The Next-Gen Camry XSE was designed to closely match the version seen in Toyota showrooms, featuring a flatter “hammerhead” front end instead of the previous angular front end design.

Independent rear suspension
05

Independent rear suspension

The independent rear suspension is more nimble, dynamic, and provides enhanced adjustability. The separate suspension per wheel can function independently as a result allowing for quicker acceleration and optimized cornering at short tracks or road courses.

4-inch Rear Spoiler (3-inch rear spoiler at short tracks & road courses)
06

4-inch Rear Spoiler (3-inch rear spoiler at short tracks & road courses)

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2026 NASCAR CUP SCHEDULE

BOWMAN GRAY STADIUM

BOWMAN GRAY STADIUM

Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray
Feb 04 - 2026

DAYTONA INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY

DAYTONA INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY

America 250 Florida Duel 1 at DAYTONA
Feb 12 - 2026

DAYTONA INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY

DAYTONA INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY

America 250 Florida Duel 2 at DAYTONA
Feb 12 - 2026

DAYTONA INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY

DAYTONA INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY

DAYTONA 500
Feb 15 - 2026

ECHOPARK SPEEDWAY

ECHOPARK SPEEDWAY

Autotrader 400
Feb 22 - 2026

CIRCUIT OF THE AMERICAS

CIRCUIT OF THE AMERICAS

DuraMax Grand Prix Powered by RelaDyne
Mar 01 - 2026

PHOENIX RACEWAY

PHOENIX RACEWAY

Straight Talk Wireless 500
Mar 08 - 2026

LAS VEGAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY

LAS VEGAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY

Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube
Mar 15 - 2026

DARLINGTON RACEWAY

DARLINGTON RACEWAY

Goodyear 400
Mar 22 - 2026

MARTINSVILLE SPEEDWAY

MARTINSVILLE SPEEDWAY

Cook Out 400
Mar 29 - 2026

BRISTOL MOTOR SPEEDWAY

BRISTOL MOTOR SPEEDWAY

Food City 500
Apr 12 - 2026

KANSAS SPEEDWAY

KANSAS SPEEDWAY

AdventHealth 400
Apr 19 - 2026

TALLADEGA SUPERSPEEDWAY

TALLADEGA SUPERSPEEDWAY

Jack Link's 500
Apr 26 - 2026

TEXAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY

TEXAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY

Würth 400 presented by LIQUI MOLY
May 03 - 2026

WATKINS GLEN INTERNATIONAL

WATKINS GLEN INTERNATIONAL

Go Bowling at The Glen
May 10 - 2026

DOVER MOTOR SPEEDWAY

DOVER MOTOR SPEEDWAY

NASCAR All-Star Race
May 17 - 2026

CHARLOTTE MOTOR SPEEDWAY

CHARLOTTE MOTOR SPEEDWAY

Coca-Cola 600
May 24 - 2026

NASHVILLE SUPERSPEEDWAY

NASHVILLE SUPERSPEEDWAY

Cracker Barrel 400
May 31 - 2026

MICHIGAN INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY

MICHIGAN INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY

FireKeepers Casino 400
Jun 07 - 2026

POCONO RACEWAY

POCONO RACEWAY

NASCAR Cup Series Race at Pocono
Jun 14 - 2026

NAVAL BASE CORONADO

NAVAL BASE CORONADO

Anduril 250
Jun 21 - 2026

SONOMA RACEWAY

SONOMA RACEWAY

Toyota / Save Mart 350
Jun 28 - 2026

CHICAGOLAND SPEEDWAY

CHICAGOLAND SPEEDWAY

NASCAR Cup Series Race at Chicagoland
Jul 05 - 2026

ECHOPARK SPEEDWAY

ECHOPARK SPEEDWAY

Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart
Jul 12 - 2026

NORTH WILKESBORO SPEEDWAY

NORTH WILKESBORO SPEEDWAY

Window World 450
Jul 19 - 2026

INDIANAPOLIS MOTOR SPEEDWAY

INDIANAPOLIS MOTOR SPEEDWAY

Brickyard 400
Jul 26 - 2026

IOWA SPEEDWAY

IOWA SPEEDWAY

Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol
Aug 09 - 2026

RICHMOND RACEWAY

RICHMOND RACEWAY

Cook Out 400
Aug 15 - 2026

NEW HAMPSHIRE MOTOR SPEEDWAY

NEW HAMPSHIRE MOTOR SPEEDWAY

NASCAR Cup Series Race at New Hampshire
Aug 23 - 2026

DAYTONA INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY

DAYTONA INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY

Coke Zero Sugar 400
Aug 29 - 2026

DARLINGTON RACEWAY

DARLINGTON RACEWAY

Cook Out Southern 500
Sep 06 - 2026

WORLD WIDE TECHNOLOGY RACEWAY

WORLD WIDE TECHNOLOGY RACEWAY

Enjoy Illinois 300
Sep 13 - 2026

BRISTOL MOTOR SPEEDWAY

BRISTOL MOTOR SPEEDWAY

Bass Pro Shops Night Race
Sep 19 - 2026

KANSAS SPEEDWAY

KANSAS SPEEDWAY

Hollywood Casino 400
Sep 27 - 2026

LAS VEGAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY

LAS VEGAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY

South Point 400
Oct 04 - 2026

CHARLOTTE MOTOR SPEEDWAY

CHARLOTTE MOTOR SPEEDWAY

Bank of America 400
Oct 11 - 2026

PHOENIX RACEWAY

PHOENIX RACEWAY

Freeway Insurance 500
Oct 18 - 2026

TALLADEGA SUPERSPEEDWAY

TALLADEGA SUPERSPEEDWAY

Yellawood 500
Oct 25 - 2026

MARTINSVILLE SPEEDWAY

MARTINSVILLE SPEEDWAY

Xfinity 500
Nov 01 - 2026

HOMESTEAD-MIAMI SPEEDWAY

HOMESTEAD-MIAMI SPEEDWAY

NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race
Nov 08 - 2026

X / Y

DRIVER STANDINGS

RANKING DRIVER POINTS
1ST

TYLER REDDICK

 255
2ND

BUBBA WALLACE

 194
4TH

DENNY HAMLIN

 177
6TH

CHRISTOPHER BELL

 164
10TH

TY GIBBS

 140
21ST

JOHN HUNTER NEMECHECK

 91
23RD

RILEY HERBST

 86
26TH

CHASE BRISCOE

 76
27TH

ERIK JONES

 76

MANUFACTURER STANDINGS

MANUFACTURER POINTS
TOYOTA TOYOTA 255
FORD FORD 179
CHEVROLET CHEVROLET 173

2025 NASCAR CUP SERIES DRIVERS

CHRISTOPHER BELL

CHASE BRISCOE

TY GIBBS

DENNY HAMLIN

COREY HEIM

RILEY HERBST

ERIK JONES

JOHN HUNTER NEMECHEK

TYLER REDDICK

BUBBA WALLACE

ON-TRACK ACTION

X / Y

PERFORMANCE READY VEHICLES

X / Y