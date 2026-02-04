18-inch forged aluminum Wheels
The Next-Gen Camry XSE features upgraded 18-inch forged aluminum wheels, replacing the previous model’s 15-inch steel wheels. The switch from steel to aluminum offsets the weight of the larger size with lighter material that can hold up under high-speed conditions.
One center lug nut
Moving away from using five lug nuts to one center-lock design, the Next-Gen Camry XSE allows the larger 18-inch wheels to remain securely fastened to withstand higher torque.
Goodyear Eagle race rubber Tires
The Goodyear Eagle race rubber tires closely mirror the high-performance tire for passenger cars alongside the 18-inch wheel diameter. The Goodyear Eagle race tires feature a softer tire compound and an inch-and-a-half wider footprint to help give drivers enhanced grip on the track.
Composite body panel
The new body panel replaces metal with a stronger more durable composite material. The Next-Gen Camry XSE was designed to closely match the version seen in Toyota showrooms, featuring a flatter “hammerhead” front end instead of the previous angular front end design.
Independent rear suspension
The independent rear suspension is more nimble, dynamic, and provides enhanced adjustability. The separate suspension per wheel can function independently as a result allowing for quicker acceleration and optimized cornering at short tracks or road courses.
4-inch Rear Spoiler (3-inch rear spoiler at short tracks & road courses)