NASCAR TRUCK SERIES

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RACE HIGHLIGHTS

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#11: Corey Heim, TRICON Garage, Safelite Toyota Tundra c celebrates his championship win
Race Recap
Nov 02 2025
Heim delivers in Phoenix, claims Title
#19: Chase Briscoe, Joe Gibbs Racing, Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry
Race Recap
Oct 18 2025
Briscoe Victorious in Talladega
#11: Corey Heim, TRICON Garage, Safelite Toyota Tundra
Race Recap
Sep 20 2025
Heim wins in New Hampshire
Race Recap
Aug 16 2025
Team Toyota Victorious Nationwide

Toyota NASCAR Truck Race Car

Toyota Gazoo Racing
Five Lugnuts
01

Five Lugnuts

Unlike the NASCAR Cup Series Next Gen Camry XSE, the NASCAR Xfinity Series Toyota GR Supra and the NASCAR Truck Series Toyota Tundra TRD Pro have the traditional five lugnut platform when attaching the tires to the race car.

Fuel
02

Fuel

The Tundra TRD Pro uses a blend of 85% unleaded gasoline and 15% Sunoco Green Ethanol E15. It can hold 18 gallons of fuel.

Composite body panel
03

Composite body panel

Like other NASCAR series, the NASCAR Truck Series Toyota Tundra TRD Pro utilizes composite body panels. Its bodywork features the iconic black honeycomb grille and headlights that have become synonymous with the street-version of the Tundra.

Weight
04

Weight

The Toyota Tundra TRD Pro has a minimum weight of 3,200 pounds without a driver and fuel, or 3,400 pounds minimum with both added.

On-Track Performance
05

On-Track Performance

Despite first competing in the NASCAR Truck Series in 2004 – nearly a decade after Chevrolet and Ford – Toyota owns more manufacturer championships than any other manufacturer with 13.

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2026 NASCAR TRUCK SCHEDULE

DAYTONA INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY

DAYTONA INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY

Fresh From Florida 250
Feb 13 - 2026

ECHOPARK SPEEDWAY

ECHOPARK SPEEDWAY

Fr8 Racing 208
Feb 21 - 2026

GRAND PRIX OF ST. PETERSBURG

GRAND PRIX OF ST. PETERSBURG

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Race at St. Petersburg
Feb 28 - 2026

DARLINGTON RACEWAY

DARLINGTON RACEWAY

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Race at Darlington
Mar 20 - 2026

ROCKINGHAM SPEEDWAY

ROCKINGHAM SPEEDWAY

Black's Tire 200
Apr 03 - 2026

BRISTOL MOTOR SPEEDWAY

BRISTOL MOTOR SPEEDWAY

Tennessee Army National Guard 250
Apr 10 - 2026

TEXAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY

TEXAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY

SpeedyCash.com 250
May 01 - 2026

WATKINS GLEN INTERNATIONAL

WATKINS GLEN INTERNATIONAL

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Race at Watkins Glen
May 08 - 2026

DOVER MOTOR SPEEDWAY

DOVER MOTOR SPEEDWAY

ECOSAVE 200
May 15 - 2026

CHARLOTTE MOTOR SPEEDWAY

CHARLOTTE MOTOR SPEEDWAY

North Carolina Education Lottery 200
May 22 - 2026

NASHVILLE SUPERSPEEDWAY

NASHVILLE SUPERSPEEDWAY

Flote 200
May 29 - 2026

MICHIGAN INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY

MICHIGAN INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Race at Michigan
Jun 06 - 2026

NAVAL BASE CORONADO

NAVAL BASE CORONADO

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Race at San Diego
Jun 19 - 2026

LIME ROCK PARK

LIME ROCK PARK

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series at Lime Rock
Jul 11 - 2026

NORTH WILKESBORO SPEEDWAY

NORTH WILKESBORO SPEEDWAY

Window World 250
Jul 18 - 2026

LUCAS OIL INDIANAPOLIS RACEWAY PARK

LUCAS OIL INDIANAPOLIS RACEWAY PARK

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Race at IRP
Jul 24 - 2026

RICHMOND RACEWAY

RICHMOND RACEWAY

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Race at Richmond
Aug 14 - 2026

NEW HAMPSHIRE MOTOR SPEEDWAY

NEW HAMPSHIRE MOTOR SPEEDWAY

Team EJP 175
Aug 22 - 2026

BRISTOL MOTOR SPEEDWAY

BRISTOL MOTOR SPEEDWAY

UNOH 250 Presented by Ohio Logistics
Sep 17 - 2026

KANSAS SPEEDWAY

KANSAS SPEEDWAY

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Playoff Race at Kansas
Sep 26 - 2026

CHARLOTTE MOTOR SPEEDWAY

CHARLOTTE MOTOR SPEEDWAY

Ecosave 250
Oct 09 - 2026

PHOENIX RACEWAY

PHOENIX RACEWAY

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Playoff Race at Phoenix
Oct 16 - 2026

TALLADEGA SUPERSPEEDWAY

TALLADEGA SUPERSPEEDWAY

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Playoff Race at Talladega
Oct 23 - 2026

MARTINSVILLE SPEEDWAY

MARTINSVILLE SPEEDWAY

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Playoff Race at Martinsville
Oct 30 - 2026

HOMESTEAD-MIAMI SPEEDWAY

HOMESTEAD-MIAMI SPEEDWAY

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Championship Race
Nov 06 - 2026

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DRIVER STANDINGS

RANKING DRIVER POINTS
4TH

GIO RUGGIERO

 98
6TH

KADEN HONEYCUTT

 87
8TH

STEWART FRIESEN

 70
17TH

TANNER GRAY

 48
21ST

COREY HEIM

 44
25TH

ADAM ADRETTI

 39

MANUFACTURER STANDINGS

MANUFACTURER POINTS
FORD FORD 143
CHEVORLET CHEVORLET 120
TOYOTA TOYOTA 101

NASCAR TRUCK SERIES DRIVERS

STEWART FRIESEN

TANNER GRAY

KADEN HONEYCUTT

GIO RUGGIERO

ON-TRACK ACTION

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PERFORMANCE READY VEHICLES

TUNDRA LIMITED
2025

TUNDRA LIMITED

EXPLORE YOUR VEHICLE
TUNDRA PLATINUM
2025

TUNDRA PLATINUM

EXPLORE YOUR VEHICLE
TUNDRA TRD PRO
2025

TUNDRA TRD PRO

EXPLORE YOUR VEHICLE
TUNDR CAPSTONE
2025

TUNDR CAPSTONE

EXPLORE YOUR VEHICLE
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