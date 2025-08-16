Five Lugnuts
Unlike the NASCAR Cup Series Next Gen Camry XSE, the NASCAR Xfinity Series Toyota GR Supra and the NASCAR Truck Series Toyota Tundra TRD Pro have the traditional five lugnut platform when attaching the tires to the race car.
Fuel
The Tundra TRD Pro uses a blend of 85% unleaded gasoline and 15% Sunoco Green Ethanol E15. It can hold 18 gallons of fuel.
Composite body panel
Like other NASCAR series, the NASCAR Truck Series Toyota Tundra TRD Pro utilizes composite body panels. Its bodywork features the iconic black honeycomb grille and headlights that have become synonymous with the street-version of the Tundra.
Weight
The Toyota Tundra TRD Pro has a minimum weight of 3,200 pounds without a driver and fuel, or 3,400 pounds minimum with both added.
On-Track Performance
Despite first competing in the NASCAR Truck Series in 2004 – nearly a decade after Chevrolet and Ford – Toyota owns more manufacturer championships than any other manufacturer with 13.