BUDDY KOFOID
YEARS WITH TOYOTA: 8
Kofoid chases championship with Roth Motorsports in 2026
With 12 wins across the 2025 season, Toyota Development driver Buddy Kofoid is back for more in 2026, ready for a championship.
About Buddy:
- Favorite track and why: Lawrenceburg Speedway. Even though we don’t race sprint cars there anymore, it’s still a track I enjoy with the shape and size of it. It has like a bowl, thunderdome-type feel
- Most memorable career moment: My dirt midget championships with Keith Kunz Motorsports, as well as my first World of Outlaws win.
- Racing background (high-level): Second-winningest driver in the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series championship; Two-Time USAC National Midget Champion; 2020 Chili Bowl Rookie of the Year; 2013 KWS Lites Sprint Car Champion and Rookie of the Year
- Car number: 83
- Toyota Development Driver