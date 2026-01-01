CANNON MCINTOSH
YEARS WITH TOYOTA: 8
McIntosh aiming to repeat with another championship
Coming off the USAC National Midget championship behind five victories last season, Cannon McIntosh is ready for more in 2026.
About Cannon:
- Favorite track and why: Eldora Speedway. The thrill of it driving a midget car is unmatched.
- Most memorable career moment: Winning the BC39 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in 2024. Winning that race and on a last-lap pass was unbelievable.
- Racing background (high-level): USAC National Midget champion; 2024 POWRI and Xtreme Midgets champion
- Car number: 71
- Toyota Development Driver