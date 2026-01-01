CJ GREAVES
YEARS WITH TOYOTA: 11
CJ Graves looks to continue championship streak
After capturing his 10th career PRO 4 championship, and fifth in a row, in the 2025 season, CJ Greaves is back to chase more history in 2026.
About CJ:
- Favorite track and why: ERX Motorpark. It has some of best track prep in our series and dirt conditions in the nation, and the track layout always provides good racing.
- Most memorable career moment: Crossing the finish line 1-2 side by side with my dad in my first win in 2013.
- Racing background (high-level): Multi-time champion across off road racing series, including 10 times in the Off Road Series Pro 4 category; more than 30 wins across off road racing series
- Car number: 33